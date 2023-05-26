Hundreds of family members, friends and Ludington Area School District staff members were on hand for the 2023 Ludington High School graduation ceremony at Hawley Gym Friday afternoon.
Senior and LHS mayor Kaylee Malt led her classmates and the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and later she spoke to the Daily News about her time at Ludington High School.
“It’s definitely a strange feeling,” she said. “Everyone keeps saying ‘next year,’ but there is no next year. I’m definitely going to miss the feel of high school and all of my friends.”
Wearing their caps and gowns, the 139 members of the Class of 2023 sat and listened to performances from the LHS band, jazz band and choir, along with a variety of speeches from fellow classmates, school board president Steve Carlson, superintendent Dr. Kyle Corlett and LHS principal Dan Mesyar. The graduates were presented their diplomas by members of the LASD school board along with gold coins commemorating Ludington’s sesquicentennial year.
“This is the class that brought everything back,” Mesyar told the Daily News. “They wanted dances, they attended games and they got involved in the rest of their high school careers. They’ve heard this from us many times, but we want them to always give their best effort, treat people the way you want to be treated and continue to push yourself to get better.”
Reflecting on their high school careers, different class officers spoke about the future, wishing everyone positivity and the best of luck in all their future endeavors, but they also spoke about remembering all the positive experiences they shared with classmates and staff.
“I would not be the person I am today without the help from my teachers, family, and friends,” Malt told the Daily News. “They have made my high school years so special, and I appreciate every single one of them.”
Fellow senior Ethan Klein agrees with Malt and stated that not only did his fellow classmates encourage him throughout his educational career, but his friends and family did as well and that’s something he will always remember and take with him as he continues on in life.
“I would like to thank the teachers who kept me in line and pushed me to do my best work,” he said. “I would also like to thank my friends for sticking by me through everything, my new friends I gained with sports, and thankful for my friends who I’ve known since preschool.
“I thank my family for never giving up on me, loving me unconditionally, and supporting me throughout my whole high school career.”
Both Klein and Malt will be continuing their education after graduation, Klein is attending West Shore Community College to seek a career as a plumber and Malt will be attending Michigan State University to study creative advertising.
“I know great things are ahead in their future from the trades, to the workforce, to college,” Mesyar stated. “These young adults are ready for the next steps and we are excited for them.”
While the Class of 2023 will be moving on to the next phases in their lives, Mesyar, along with the LASD staff and school want them to remember where they came from and that they will always be Ludington Orioles.
“I believe what makes being an Oriole so special is the culture that has been here for decades,” Mesyar said. “We have high expectations and a staff that always goes the extra-mile for students. I’m confident our students have the skills to be successful in the next steps of their journey. I hope they continue to be who they are, kind, compassionate young adults that care for everyone. Although this is the last graduating class to enter through the doors that have been in front since 1958, this will always be the home of the Orioles, your home.”