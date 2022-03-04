Like free speech? Thank a librarian.
The role of public libraries in upholding the freedom of speech will be explored during a talk at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The talk will also be livestreamed over Zoom at http://mcdl.pub/sl-zoom.
Clare Membiela, library law consultant for the Library of Michigan, will explain how freedom of speech includes “the freedom to learn.” She’ll discuss how the First Amendment is supported by open access to uncensored information at libraries, according to Brooke Portmann, an organizer behind the talk.
Membiela’s talk is part of the Shifting Landscapes series put on by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center. The series aims to bring clarity to complex issues.
Portmann said major themes will be the “content-neutral” nature of public libraries and how that creates a more informed population.
She added the topic was partly inspired by incidents “within the 10-county area” where new library staff wanted to remove from the shelves books they found offensive.
In particular, she cited an instance at an unnamed library where a new hire took issue with the “freedom of information and the importance of the First Amendment” that the library director was promoting during the orientation.
“The library director had to reorient and say, ‘This is what we do. … We do not interfere with what anybody else wants to read,’” Portmann said. “That staff person in the end, I believe, left.”
This month’s Shifting Landscapes presentations are grouped under the theme of “Truth & Politics.” The second talk, on March 14, centers on the psychological effects of traditional masculinity. On March 21, the third talk is concerned with how to have productive conversations across the political aisle.
“The ideas are many and broad,” Portmann said. “It is loosely woven together, but life isn’t neat. … Everything crosses each other, but we don’t know yet how to put it in neat little boxes.”
The talk on masculinity will be led by West Shore Community College psychology professor Jessica Houser. She will discuss research on “deaths of despair” — suicide or substance abuse — among white men aged 25-55 and how conventional notions of masculinity may contribute to them.
The talk will also discuss “what it means to be a man and how is it changing,” Portmann said. She thought about addressing the topic during other weeks with different themes, but settled on “Truth & Politics” as the most appropriate place.
“This is … about, ‘Where does truth come from? How do people really relate to each other?’” Portmann said, adding that while some men may see traditional masculinity as “the core truth” of how men should be, it’s an idea worth questioning.
The third talk, on communication between different ideologies, will be led by Brian Harrison, a visiting assistant professor of political science at Carleton College. Harrison has written a book on the topic titled “A Change is Gonna Come: How to Have Effective Political Conversations in a Divided America.”
Harrison, who is gay, “uses the roadmap of how gay families, friends and straight folks were able to break down barriers by really listening, not by arguing,” Portmann said.
That theme gets to the core of what Shifting Landscapes is about, she said.
“How do we not perpetuate a very bifurcated sense of politics?” she said. “How can we begin to sort through and get to what (it is) that we have in common. … (That’s) how Brian’s work just seemed to me to be so critical.”