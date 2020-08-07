Mason County District Library announced Friday an addition to its pandemic services in a press release.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, the Mason County District Libraries in Ludington and Scottville will be open to the public on a very limited basis for computer use. Computer hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Each building will open the lobby area only for the public to use a computer.
Two patrons will be allowed in the Scottville building at a time with a maximum of 30 minutes on the computer. Four patrons will be allowed in the Ludington building at a time with a maximum of 30 minutes on the computer. The remainder of the building remains closed.
The library asks patrons to use good pandemic manners when arriving at the library to use a computer. Masks are required for entry. Masks will be provided for those who forgot to bring one. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Physical distancing is required. Computers, keyboards and surfaces will be disinfected or recovered between patrons. Library staff will be available to help patrons remotely. Computer use will be contact free.
Currently, the Mason County District Library offers curbside delivery for library materials like books, audiobooks and DVDs. Curbside delivery service is also available for copies, printouts and faxes. Hours for curbside delivery are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Patrons can use their library account to make a request for materials from the library catalog on its website, www.MCDLibrary.org or call 231-843-8465 in Ludington, 231-757-2588 in Scottville, text Gabbie at 231-244-1128, or email circulation@mcdlibrary.org or svl@mcdlibrary.org.
Mason County District Library also has Chromebooks available for loan. Mason County District Library has a large collection of ebooks and e-audiobooks. You can enjoy the latest titles on your digital device without ever leaving your home.
Check our website, www.MCDLibrary.org, for the library’s schedule of virtual children’s and teens’ events and activities. Currently there are four virtual preschool programs a week, two-three virtual programs for elementary school children, and one-two virtual programs for teens.
The Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program runs for a few more weeks. Children, teens and adults can still join on paper or online. In addition to virtual activities, the Mason County District Library distributes craft and activity bags outside the library buildings in Ludington and Scottville every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book bags for children and teens are distributed on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations. And Mason County District Library staff have been reaching out to young readers at every summer meal site in Mason County.
For requests and information about current services and programs, check the library’s website and Facebook page, sign up for its email newsletter, or call, text or email the staff at Mason County District Library.