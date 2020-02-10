The Mason County District Library held a Fancy Nancy-themed tea party for young children on Saturday.
The event, created and hosted by the library, was a time for kids to dress up and be “fancy” for a couple hours.
Katie McPike, one of the three children’s librarians, said the turn out last year was bigger, but the room was still full of children and parents eating little sandwiches and drinking pink lemonade — or tea for the grown-ups.
