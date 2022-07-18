Hundreds of people made their way through a maze of books during the annual used book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Ludington Library.
The sale is organized by the Friends of the Mason County District Library group, which was organized in 1977 by folks interested in supporting the library by supplementing its funding.
Money raised during the used book sale will be used to purchase materials, fund programs and buy equipment, according to a release from the library.
Past book sales have resulted in the purchase of a camera, a portable movie screen, bulletin boards, bookends, furniture for the reading area and children’s area, shelving units, paperback displays, pamphlet holders and more.
With the support of the group, the library has received thousands of dollars’ in matching funds for grants from the Carnegie Foundation, the Mellon Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation, the release stated.
Membership in the Friends is open to anyone of any age. Membership forms are available at the library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
For more information call the library at (231) 843-8465, or email Bob Dickson at rdickson19@gmail.com.