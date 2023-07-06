The Mason County District Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library book sale from 5-8 p.m. beginning on Friday, July 14. The sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
Proceeds from the sale go toward children’s programming at the Ludington and Scottville libraries.
“In the past, up to $10,000 has been raised, which allows the library to provide free events like magic shows, reptile shows, tie-dye days, the inflatable StarLab Planetarium, and more to families in our county,” Emily Garland, director of youth services stated in a press release. “The Friends of the Library also purchase books to give away for children’s and teen’s birthdays, holidays, and other special library events.”
Library assistant Katie McPike has been in charge of the book sale for many years. She stated that all the books in the sale come from two different sources.
“Some books in the sale are books that we discard because we get a new copy or it no longer goes out and we weed it from our collection,” McPike said. “The others come from donations we have been collecting throughout the year.”
Donations of books and DVDs for the sale will be accepted at the Ludington branch through Friday, July 14. The book sale does not accept dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, harlequin romance novels, or Reader’s Digest condensed books.
“We are always heavy on adult fiction and this year is no exception,” McPike said. “We do have a lot more paperbacks than normal as well. We rely on the sale to help fund our children’s programs and to buy new books for our collection.”
McPike stated that the library always has a great turnout from locals and visitors and there are families that have been attending the sale for many years.
“It takes a couple of days to set up the tents and then probably three to five hours of hauling books up out of the basement where they are stored,” she said. “Prices of the books vary, but hardcover adult books are $2, all soft/paperback books are $1 and all children’s books are $.50.”
All Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public, but children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.