The Friends of the Mason County District Library will hold an indoor book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the West Shore Bank room at the Ludington location.
“This our second indoor sale,” said Emily Garland, head of youth services. “Last year’s sale was very popular. All of the books at the sale are new donations or books culled from our collection since the July sale. We get donations consistently throughout the year.”
The book sales have been benefiting children’s programming for years and since COVID-19 hit, there has been a change in the dynamic of all the programming at the libraries, including children’s services.
“We still get families who come into the library for activities,” Garland said. “What we are seeing is that those families don’t come early or really hang around after the activities are done. Also with the new elementary school not being in walkable distance to us, we don’t have those students anymore who would walk over from Foster after school.”
In the last year, the library completed a strategic plan and also sent out a survey asking people what types of services they would like to see more of. Library Director Eric Smith stated that what they saw was a push for more services for adults.
“Our brand has always been children’s services,” Smith said. “We want to keep those services at a high level, but also add in adult services that are vibrant, educational and fun. The things we are doing for kids, we want to do for adults, too.”
During the COVID-19 shutdown and the reopening of the Mason County District Library locations, the libraries came up with new ways to provide services to their customers when they couldn’t come into the buildings to access them. Smith stated that especially with adult services, there hasn’t been as much foot traffic again since the library has reopened to its full capacity.
“We offer a lot of different ways to interact with the library even if someone doesn’t feel safe coming in,” Smith said. “There has been a bigger appetite for children’s programming since we’ve been open again. Bringing back adults has been harder. A lot switched to new services offered during the pandemic and they got used to them and that’s why we haven’t seen them. People interact differently with the library … and that’s why we did that survey because we wanted to know what role we play and how we can be involved in people’s lives.”
Anyone still interested in donating books for the upcoming sale has until Friday to drop them off at the Ludington location. The library offers a wide range of children’s services funded through book sales and other grants and donations. Between Ludington and Scottville there are around 10 different activities or programs provided for children 18 and younger, and those don’t include things offered around the different holidays and school vacations.
“We give away around 4,000 books each year,” Garland said. “These sales fund a lot of those giveaways. We buy the books through Scholastic. They give us deep discounts because their program is meant to give books away to families. They do a really nice program and it’s always great to be able to help grow a family’s library.”