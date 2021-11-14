It was bit of a different look, and at a different time, but the weekend’s used book sale at the Ludington Library appeared to be a success.
On Saturday, used books were flying off the shelves, or in this case, out of boxes, as fast as librarians could replace them. The sale continued on Sunday, and it is usually hosted in the summer. It did not happen the past two summers, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale was held indoors in the West Shore Bank Room in the library.
“It has been two years since we have had a book sale,” said Emily Garland, head of youth services for the district library.
The money raised from the used book sale goes directly to children’s summer programing, according to librarian Katie McPike.
“This helps us purchase books that we give away for free and for different birthdays or parties that we have,” McPike said.
Garland said they put out a lot of books, and the library’s basement was full of books.
Kelsey Allard was one of many on hand Saturday picking out books from the children’s section for her three children. Allard, who home schools, said the book sale is where she stocks up on books.
“I come here every year,” she said. “This is like my bread-and-butter.”
Allard said she typically looks for some fun books for her kids because they are avid readers.
She said they are all waiting at home to see what books she brought back from the sale.
Alison Mokofsky, a teacher at Spitler Elementary School in Hart, was gathering books for her classroom but also for her young child at home.
“The sale is a great way to restock my classroom,” she said.
Stephanie Sodders and her daughter, Ariah, were at the used book sale early and had picked out a large stack of books before making it halfway through the room.
“We came today because I love books,” she said.
Sodders said she also used to the sale to find some education books for her youngest child whom she home schools.
“I come every year, but I have been waiting and checking back with the library because they usually hold the sale in the summer,” she said. “I usually buy educational books (and) children books, but I also like to treat myself as well.”
Garland said books are such an critical resource for so many families.
“We really value the book sale because the more books you own the better your children will do in school and as readers,” she said.