The Mason County District Library’s locations in Ludington and Scottville will reopen to the public on May 19, with several safety precautions and mitigation measures in place.
For more than a year — since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state in March 2020 — the library has been offering curbside pickup and digital services only, save for a brief period in the fall, prior to the winter 2020 spike in cases.
Now, with new information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and after months of crunching the numbers, the public will once again have the opportunity to browse the shelves for books, DVDs, magazines and more.
Safety is still the top priority, however, and for the time being, several restrictions will be in place. For one thing, everyone in the library buildings or participating in activities on the grounds will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Masks must be worn properly, covering both nose and mouth. The library will provide masks for those who don’t have them.
Customers who cannot wear masks for medical reasons will be served outside.
Additionally, there will be a 30-minute limit on the amount of time customers can spend in the library or on the grounds.
Capacity restrictions will also be enforced. No more than 20 people will be allowed at the Ludington branch at a given time, and no more than seven will be allowed at the Scottville branch.
“We’ll be keeping everyone safe by having strict capacity limits, requiring masks and distancing, and all programming will be outdoors, because children are not yet vaccinated,” said Sue Carlson, assistant director of the Ludington branch.
Some in the area have taken issue with the duration of the library’s closure to the public, but Carlson said complaints from the public have not factored into the decision to reopen. Rather, the decision was a result of increased vaccination rates, and a quicker-than-expected drop-off in infection rates following the most recent case increase earlier this spring.
“What’s happened recently is the vaccination rate has gone up… to 55 percent, (according to Gov. Whitmer), and infection rates have been dropping sharply. We had that huge spike in March and April, but then it dropped off really fast — faster than previous spikes,” Carlson said. “It appears that the plan is working, and as more people are vaccinated and infection rates are falling, it makes it safer for us to have people in the building.”
Carlson said the library staff has been working nonstop to assess and evaluate the situation in Mason County.
“It’s just a huge amount of data that we’re constantly digging through to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” she said. “We’re constantly considering the safety of the community versus the needs and wants of the community.”
According to Carlson, the library remained closed to foot traffic for as long as it did as a result of recommendations from the emergency manager, District Health Department No. 10, the CDC and information gathered through the library realm study, which has been monitoring how the coronavirus could be transmitted through library materials.
“We’re also subject to mandates from MDHHS and MIOSHA,” she said.
Carlson emphasized that the library’s services have still been available throughout most of the past year — just not in an in-person capacity. Instead, the library has been utilizing curbside pickup models for book and movie distribution, and directing people to its website, www.mcdlibrary.org, for e-library access. It’s also been providing Fun Friday Activity Packets each week, and offering virtual preschool programming through its Facebook page.
Carlson said those services will continue even after the library reopens.
“(Digital and curbside) services will continue because we still think there’s a lot of people who still will not bring their children to a place where there’s a crowd,” she said.
Carlson said the library staff has not relished the closure; they’re eager and excited about interacting with customers again, face to face.
“It’s been hard on all of us. We love our customers, and we’re a busy place. We’ve been crunching the numbers since March to see when it would be safe,” Carlson said. “But we’re here for the common good… not the good of the privileged, but the good of everyone.”
The library’s meeting rooms will remain closed for the time being. Programs and events will be conducted outdoors or online and children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent.
Carlson said library visitors can expect more updates in the near future, as the staff works find ways to reinstate some of its programming.
Starting May 19, library hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 to 8 on Wednesdays; and 9 to 1 on Saturdays at both locations.
The Mason County District Library’s pandemic reopen plan and COVID-19 mitigation strategies were developed with input from Mason County’s emergency manager, the health department, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, MDHHS, MIOSHA and the CDC, Carlson stated in a release on Thursday.
The release also states that, because of the ever-changing nature of the pandemic and the science surrounding it, the library’s strategies, procedures and plans are subject to change.
