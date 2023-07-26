The Unbound program at the Mason County District Library is a way to make library books available to students at area schools.
The program was born during the 2018-19 school year at Mason County Central to help alleviate some of the transportation issues that might have prevented students from getting to the library.
The program provided all kindergarten- through 12th-grade students with library cards that they can use to access the library’s catalogue from school computers.
The premise is simple: kids get a card, access the catalogue, make book requests, and their orders are brought to the school library as a drop-off point, according to Mason County District Library Eric Smith.
“We were trying to create equity in the county by making sure kids do not have to leave the school to use the library,” Smith said.
The program is now in its sixth year and available to students at Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Ludington Area Schools.
This program has really opened up libraries to kids, according to Ludington branch children’s librarian Emily Garland.
“Ludington Elementary has a beautiful library but no one library is going to be big enough for as many students as they have,” she said. “Mrs. Hamilton does a great job of keeping things that the students want and things the teachers need for their curriculum but there will always be a shortage of those popular titles — the books that are on the racks at Walmart or the bookstore that individual families either don’t or can’t purchase for themselves. We are happy to supply those, it saves the school money, it saves the parents the trouble of trying to get to the library after school.”
Smith said the many kids are taking advantage of the alternate way to access library materials. Even kids who weren’t library regulars prior to the program’s launch are taking part in Unbound.
“People are using Unbound as their access to the library in a way that we did not anticipate,” he said. “We thought that the kids we are already seeing day after day would be the ones that also use Unbound and that is just not the case.”
“We are really thrilled that we are creating a whole lot of new users in Ludington.” Garland said. “That these kids have access to books that they did not access to before.”
The Unbound program was just introduced to LASD in the fall. The program was board approved in November, but it did not begin in earnest until spring.
Smith said the way the program offers parents an opportunity to opt out either through a printed form or online at the beginning of the school year.
“The parent at the very beginning has the opportunity to say no,” Smith said.
The library has a second check system in place to make sure the parents stay involved. Every time a order is filled for a student, the parent will either get a phone call or a text, which is set up by default, to let the parent know that the student has an item coming home.
“We get calls all the time about this,” Smith said. “We left it on to create that opportunity to let parents know that their student is getting an item from the library, which opens up a chance for discussion about it.”
School librarians also look over the material before any book is handed out to the students, according to Garland.
The program has been well received by many area teachers including Ludington Elementary School teacher Wendy Rasbach, who found the program to be a great way to supplement her classroom library.
“My students were very excited to use Unbound to access books we didn’t have in the classroom or weren’t available in the LES library. For example, many of my students last year fell in love with the ‘Puppy Pals’ series, but I only had six of those books in our classroom,” She said. “Those students eagerly looked at the MCDL kids catalogue, and they were able to reserve several other ‘Puppy Pals’ books. Since the books were delivered to the school, I was able to look over what students had requested before I passed them out to the students.”
Rasbach said the convenience of having the books delivered to school and picked back up in the office was time-saving, as she no longer had to pick up books and return them to the library after school.
Teacher Christa Millspaugh also thinks highly of the program.
“My students were very excited about the Unbound program and loved the opportunity to check out books from the public library,” she said. “The program was easy for them to use and the books were delivered and picked up right in the school’s office.”
The Unbound program operates year-round. During the summer, kids can still access books from the library, but instead of being delivered to the schools the student or parent can pick up the order at the library.
Garland said the program is proving rewarding in boosting reading — a fundamental skill for everyone.
“(Former librarian) Sue Carlson used to say readers have choices, children who can’t read can’t access those choices for their future,” Garland said. “That is one of those things that the library stands behind. We believe in equitable access for everyone. We believe in an educated citizenship, we believe that people who read and who learn can go on to do better things with their lives and that is what the Unbound program is about.”