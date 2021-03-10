What started with headaches, dizziness and fatigue for Roger Berndt in fall 2020 turned into a life-changing bout with COVID-19, and the after-effects are still with him today.
Berndt, 57, is the fire chief at the Fountain Fire Department. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 9, 2020, about a week after he started experiencing symptoms.
He told the Daily News he’d just returned from a family trip that included a group meal at an outdoor location. He said he’s pretty sure that’s where he caught the virus, but he was the only member of his family who returned home with symptoms.
“I became symptomatic on Thursday, Oct. 1. On Saturday, I got up and had severe vertigo, so I went to Mercy Health, and they sent me over to the hospital to have me checked out,” Berndt told the Daily News. “I ended up at the E.R. at Mercy in Muskegon.”
He said the most severe symptom, in addition to the vertigo, was a piercing headache, radiating in the area around his eyes. He had trouble thinking, moving, speaking. A cat-scan was performed to rule out other possibilities.
“They thought I was having a stroke,” he said.
When a stroke was ruled out, he was discharged with instructions to follow up with his physician.
“I had an appointment with my doctor on Oct. 6. My blood pressure was going up, so she sent me for a COVID test,” he said.
Berndt waited for the results, self-isolating to the best of his ability.
On Oct. 9, he received the call confirming his suspicions: he had COVID-19.
The virus quickly took hold, and Berndt experienced severe symptoms. He lost his sense of taste and smell, he was confused, his mood and memory were affected, his head ached, he struggled to breathe.
“By the following Monday, I was in the hospital, I was on oxygen and I couldn’t breathe,” Berndt said. “I came home on oxygen, and I was on oxygen 24/7 for two-and-a-half weeks.”
He said his mind at the time was filled with thoughts about work tasks he wouldn’t be able to accomplish and concerns about exposing his family to the virus.
“I was tired, dragging around oxygen,” Berndt said. “I’m not a lazy person; it was killing me to do nothing, but I couldn’t breathe. I lost 35 pounds in 17 days, lost all sense of smell and taste, didn’t feel like eating at all.”
During that period, Berndt’s wife also tested positive for the virus, just a few days after he did. Luckily, the effects were nowhere near as severe.
“She just got a sinus infection,” he said.
He was off work for more than a month. It wasn’t until mid-November that his doctor allowed him to resume his duties with the fire department.
But, even though he’d been cleared to return to work, and he’d had two negative COVID-19 tests, it wasn’t over.
“My blood pressure was still going up. (My doctor) added more medication to bring heart rate back down, but it didn’t work,” he said.
In February, the blood pressure issues that started with COVID-19 came to a head. Berndt had a heart attack, which sent him back to the hospital for the third time in a matter of four months.
Berndt said his doctor couldn’t say with absolute certainty that the virus led to the heart attack, but that’s what was suspected.
“They’re going to relate it to COVID because it affects your breathing and circulatory systems,” he said.
He had to undergo surgery to have a stint placed in his heart.
The doctors said he was lucky to have survived.
He said he’s uncertain if his age played a role in how severely he was hit by the virus.
“I don’t know if age was a factor,” he said. “I want to say yes, but there’s people my age in perfect health who have gotten it. It just affects so many people so many different ways.”
He said his cardiologists agree that the virus could have led to the episode due to the thickening of the blood.
There are some other lingering after-effects as well.
“There’s some damage in my lungs from it. They’re hoping that will heal,” Berndt said. “But five years from now, am I going to have emphysema? Am I going to need a lung transplant? Nobody knows.
“Nobody knows how this is going to affect people in the long run.”
In addition to everything else, Berndt said his illness got in the way of having a traditional family holiday season in 2020.
“Yeah, Christmas was canceled,” he said with a chuckle.
Berndt said his experience has changed the way he interacts with the world around him. Prior to his positive test, he said he wasn’t overly concerned about whether or not he would get the virus, and he didn’t think much of how bad it would be. Now, that’s changed, and he does whatever he can to keep himself and others protected.
“I stand back from groups. I stand away from people,” he said, adding that it frustrates him when others don’t do the same.
“People don’t hear, or don’t want to recognize, the (cases) that were really severe. Everybody’s going to get it. Whether you know you have it or not,” he said. “Just be responsible, and protect yourself and others. I’d rather wear a mask for two years than (risk getting the virus again, or giving it to someone else).”
Berndt and his wife have plans to get the vaccine.
“We’re going to get the shot,” he said. “I just think people should take the precautions, do what they’re supposed to do, and be safe about it.”
During his quarantine period and subsequent, prolonged, time away from the firehouse, Berndt said the other firefighters at the department rallied, and made it through without his direct supervision. He said he’s proud of their skill and commitment.
“They pulled together… They had their meetings and informed me of everything going on. They did well. I have a good crew,” he said. “If they had questions, I’d talk to them (over the phone), but I let them do their thing.”
Today, almost six months after initially testing positive for the virus, Berndt will begin rehabilitation therapy for the cardiac episode and surgery that followed the virus. Once he finishes that, he’ll be able to return to work.
It’s been a rough few months for the fire chief, but he is hopeful about slowly, safely, getting back to normal.
His hope is that people will hear his story and recognize just how severe the virus can be, and that people will do their part to make sure nobody is unnecessarily put at risk.