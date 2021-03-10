One year ago today, on March 10, 2020, the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Michigan.
Nothing has been the same since.
In the wake of those first positive tests, schools closed, businesses were shuttered, and face masks, video-conferences and social distancing became requirements for people throughout the state.
One year later, life still hasn’t returned to normal.
The economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state, nation and world have been well documented in graphs, statistics, online dashboards and public health websites during the past year. They illustrate the changes, concessions and adaptations — in education, healthcare, business, employment, tourism and virtually every other facet of life — that have been made in the wake of the virus.
However, the stories of those who have had the disease have been less prevalent. Some people who tested positive for the virus during the past year have been uncomfortable discussing their experiences for various reasons — fear of stigma, the unexpected political undertones that developed surrounding public discourse about the pandemic, or a simple desire for privacy.
But the impact of the pandemic on those who have experienced COVID-19 firsthand is an important part of the greater story.
April 7 will mark the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mason County. As of Tuesday, there have been 1,160 cases in the county, with 26 deaths and 1,095 recoveries since then, according to District Health Department No. 10.
Among those who have recovered, three people — a 57-year-old fire chief, a 39-year-old pharmacist, and a 19-year-old college student — agreed to speak to the Daily News about what having COVID-19 was like for them.
Despite some shared symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, fatigue and headaches, the virus affected each of the three individuals in different ways, and with varying levels of severity.
The variance demonstrates the unpredictability of the virus that has defined the past 12 months, and continues to impact day-to-day life for most of the world.
