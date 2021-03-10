Trisha Arenas didn’t even feel particularly sick when she tested positive for COVID-19 last summer.
Arenas, now 39, lives in Ludington and is a pharmacist at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
When she received word that she had tested positive, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, she had a moment of skepticism. However, it quickly passed, as she started to think about her children, loved ones and others with whom she’d been in close contact.
“The first thing that went through my mind was almost disbelief, since I didn’t feel ill. And then of course it went to thinking of everyone I had been in contact with (and wanting) to let them know,” Arenas stated in an email to the Daily News. “I also realized that my eldest son would have to miss his first day of kindergarten due to quarantine.”
Arenas was tested after symptoms developed during the previous weekend, on Sunday, Aug. 23.
“I woke up on Sunday morning and realized that I couldn’t smell anything,” she stated. “It was strange and I kept trying to smell things throughout the day and just kept commenting how odd it was that I could literally smell nothing at all.”
She didn’t think it was anything serious.
“I went to work on Monday and emailed my boss and said how strange (the sense of smell loss) was. But since I didn’t meet any of the criteria at the time… he said it was probably allergies or something,” Arenas said.
That day, Arenas spoke to a friend who had become sick and was being tested for COVID-19. When she learned the results of her friend’s test, the pieces started coming together.
“That evening my friend let me know that she was positive, and I knew then that I must be, since I had been at her house the week before,” Arenas said. “I let my boss know right away and then called the hotline and got tested. It was positive.”
Quarantine followed. She kept away from her family members and reached out to check in on people she’d been close to.
“I stayed in my basement away from my immediate family and let other people know that I had been in contact with,” she said. “Everyone else that got tested that I hung out with, and even shared beverages with that weekend, came up negative.”
During quarantine, she had stomach pain, but was mostly asymptomatic.
“One of the days I was quarantined I did get pretty bad abdominal pain. It hurt bad enough to send me to the E.R., but then I felt silly because the pain started to improve once I arrived there,” she said. “Over about 24 hours the pain slowly went away. But that was it.”
Her symptoms started to subside during her time in quarantine, but her sense of smell isn’t entirely back to normal. Even months later, she’s still plagued with some olfactory issues.
“Over the next several weeks my sense of smell improved some, but I still have really weird smells quite often throughout the day and things just don’t smell the way they should,” she said. “My sense of smell is not gone all the way but it is still really messed up. Some things I cannot smell at all, other things smell different. Coffee smells horrible, cigarette smoke was always yucky but now its really, really horrible. Toothpaste, shampoo, lotion — it all smells very chemically.”
That persisting issue has affected her sense of taste, as well.
Taste and smell might still be off, but Arenas’ sense of humor is intact.
“One big bonus: I can’t smell the baby’s diaper,” she stated.
Arenas stated that she does worry that her olfactory and gustatory senses might permanently be dulled, but overall, she’s grateful that her suffering and discomfort was minimal.
“I’m bummed that I may not be able to smell nice flowers again… but I am thankful that I never had a cough or fever or anything,” Arenas said.
After 10 days of quarantine, she was back at work and feeling recovered.