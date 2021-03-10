For Derrick Stewart of Hamlin Township, the feeling of isolation during quarantine was the worst part of COVID-19.
Stewart is a 19-year-old student at West Shore Community College. He resides in Hamlin Township, and works part-time at FloraCraft when he’s not in school.
He learned that he had tested positive for coronavirus in late June 2020.
“The weekend of the Fourth of July was my first weekend out of quarantine. Ten days before that Thursday (June 25) was when my positive test came in,” Stewart told the Daily News. “My girlfriend is who I got it from. She had the test on Saturday (June 20), and found out Sunday that she was positive. That’s when I got tested.”
Luckily, the symptoms were mild for both Stewart and his girlfriend, though they did have some of the classic symptoms of the virus.
“I was fatigued a little,” Stewart said. “I was tired throughout the day. I had some sinus issues, and I lost my sense of taste and smell completely. I couldn’t taste anything.
“We didn’t have fevers. Her sister ended up getting a fever, that’s how they knew to get a test.”
He received his test at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
“There was a gazebo attached to the building, I just drove right through that (for the test),” he said.
He wasn’t overly worried or nervous about how the virus would affect him, given his age and health. He knew youth was no guarantee, and that the severity of cases can vary drastically from person to person, but he wasn’t scared.
“They were saying it’s not horrible for younger people. I wasn’t really worried about anything happening, but you do see stories where a 22-year-old got it and had a horrible reaction,” he said. “That was at the back of my mind but it wasn’t at the forefront.”
When he learned that his test had come back positive, he wasn’t surprised. He knew by that time that he’d been in close contact with someone who had it. Stewart and his girlfriend quarantined separately — she at her Shelby home, Stewart at his parents’ house in Hamlin Township.
Stewart was more worried about his mother and father, who are in their 40s, than he was about himself. He didn’t want to spread the virus to them. When the news of his positive status came, that was the first thing that entered his mind.
“I was worried that I’d give it to my parents because I live with them. That was my main concern,” he said. “There was maybe a little bit of concern that it could go down a worse path (for me), but I wasn’t too worried… Mostly, I thought about them.”
Stewart’s parents were tested, and the results came back negative. But throughout his time in quarantine during the summer, he did his best to stay isolated as much as he could, and avoid coming into contact with them.
He didn’t just worry about his parents’ health. He also worried about his father, who is a pharmacist at Walgreens in Ludington, having to miss work, and the ramifications of that.
Stewart said his time in quarantine was similar to having a bad flu. The main difference between the flu and COVID-19, for him, was the severity of the fatigue.
“I’ve never really been fatigued by the flu, so that was a new thing. I was tired, and my body just felt not even close to 100 percent,” he said. “(Another difference) is the strict quarantine. Staying in your room 24/7 for 10 days straight — it gets hard. There’s not much to do. I did sleep a lot and just kinda lounged.”
Aside from worry about spreading the virus within his household, that 10-day quarantine period was the most difficult part of the experience.
He spent his time in his room, emerging only when absolutely necessary, and wearing a mask at all times. He didn’t leave the house, following recommendations from doctors and health officials, but it wasn’t easy.
“It was awful,” he said. “I was strongly advised against going out. Just seeing my friends out and about on Snapchat and Instagram (was hard).
“I wasn’t able to go for a run or exercise. The isolation was the worst part, absolutely. Luckily I got out before the Fourth of July. Even though there wasn’t much going on, it was good to be able to hang out with friends.”
The worst symptoms were fatigue and a loss of taste and smell, but he got past those relatively quickly.
“It took a little bit longer after the actual quarantine to get my taste and smell back, but the fatigue only lasted a few days,” Stewart said. “It was pretty mild for both, and I was back to 100 percent by the end.”
So far, there haven’t been any after-effects from the virus for Stewart. He was able to get back to his normal routine by the end of his quarantine.
“Once I got the message that I was clear to go, it was pretty much done by then. I went back to work,” he said. “(The health department) calls you at the end of the 10 days, ask what symptoms you have, and they cleared me right after.
“I was feeling great. I haven’t really felt any of the lingering effects.”
During the summer, he was working in a full-time capacity at FloraCraft, and he said his employer was supportive. He said they took the virus seriously, and made efforts to ensure safety for other workers.
“They sterilized the (machine I was using). They were handling the safety pretty well,” he said.
Although his symptoms were mostly mild, and his case was by no means severe, Stewart said his experience with COVID-19 changed the way he conducts himself while out in the world. It made him more cognizant about safety and sanitation while in public.
“Going to gas stations and the store, I’m always lathering up with Purell,” he said. “I definitely don’t want to get it again. I’m airing on the side of caution.”
It could have been much worse. Stewart said he’s grateful that he and his girlfriend did not have to deal with emergency rooms, debilitating symptoms or lingering effects, and that he didn’t pass the virus on to his mother and father. He’s glad the virus didn’t prove to be more challenging or severe.
Stewart is once again attending WSCC full-time, and pursuing an associate degree in accounting. He scaled back his hours at FloraCraft when the school year started. He’s glad the virus didn’t interfere with his studies or his work, and doubly glad that his family remained healthy.
“It seemed to be the best-case scenario,” he said. “I’m grateful for that.”