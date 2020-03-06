AMBER TWP. — Work has started on a roughly $1 million upgrade for a wastewater lift station used by the City of Scottville and Amber Township.
Crews from Jackson-Merkey Contractors out of Muskegon are getting started with preliminary work now, according to Mason County Drain Commissioner Dennis Dunlap.
“That station is being upgraded … it’s outlived its useful life,” Dunlap told the Daily News on Thursday. “The work is going to be replacing the lift station.”
Throughout the week, work crews were lowering the water table at the site so work could begin at the station, which is near the entrance to Liv Wildwood Apartments on U.S. 10.
“Right now they’re doing de-watering to lower the water table,” Dunlap said. “Once that’s accomplished, they’ll start putting a new wet-well in. There will be a lot of activity going on.”
This stage is mostly for preparation, and the brunt of the labor will get started next week.
“The serious work of replacing that begins on Monday ... when they’ll start in earnest, to replace the lift station.”
