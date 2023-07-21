Just three action items are on the agenda of Ludington City Council when it convenes at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
According to the meeting packet received Friday, two events are the agenda for approval and the council will consider a time to schedule a committee of the whole to discuss funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
At the previous meeting, City Manager Mitch Foster indicated the city had $122,900 of ARPA funds remaining that it may spend. Councilor John Terzano suggested hosting another community meeting for input.
The Council voted in July 2022 to use portions of the ARPA funds for a proposed deer cull that eventually was canceled. The cost then for the deer cull was $52,500.
The city was awarded $848,563 in funds in 2021, and it used those funds to bail out the water fund and complete nine other projects including repairs to the Stearns Park bathrooms, paying for delinquent water bills and buying a new phone system.
One event is the Reggae for the Soul Show schedule for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Rotary Park. A local group called Christian Surfers Association is hosting the concert, and it hopes to use the pavilion at Rotary Park.
The second group, West Shore Family Support, is aiming to host Footsteps 4 Families Pumpkins in the Park in the Cartier Park Walkway Loop at 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 20.