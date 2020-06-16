The block party was different from others with a slow, yet steady, stream of visitors Saturday afternoon. But for the businesses sponsoring the Lemons to Lemonade event on James Street, it was just right.
“There’s decent foot traffic. It seems to be a good mix and good pace,” said Nate Peterson, co-owner of Backstage Hobbies & Games.
Local businesses along James Street, where road construction recently started, blocking the way for patrons, decided to host the event to let people know they were open.
“It’s fun to be out on the street. If anything else, we at least get to be in the sun,” said Carmen Biggs, co-owner of HumaniTea with Chris Turnbull. “When we learned the road would be closed, we decided to have the block party. We thought it would be fun for the community.”
Based on her research, Biggs said the sun helps kill the coronavirus. She hoped with an outdoor event, people would feel safer.
The five hour time-span for the event was also meant to encourage people to come, but stay at safe distances.
“Over the course of five hours, there wouldn’t be hoards of people,” she said.
Children and adults took to the street for darts, Yardzee — played with giant wood dice — and cornhole. Handsanitizer was available at each game.
Keith and Lisa Slawinski played cornhole while their friend, Diane Dehn, watched. Dehn invited the pair to join her and her boyfriend for the weekend at a cottage in Pentwater.
“We’ve been quarantining. It’s tradition to come up here. My dad’s been coming since he was a boy,” Dehn said.
HumaniTea handed out fresh lemonade and M Wellness provided lemon sorbet from booths set up before the street ended and turned into sand from the construction.
“The work is necessary, but the timing is hard,” Biggs said.
Dulcet music floated from the side of the street where Blu Moon Bistro offered specials and opened up its roof-top area for the first time this season.
Kym Ware brought her 8-year-old granddaughter, Celia, to the party.
“It’s my first time seeing my granddaughter since COVID-19,” Kym said.
Celia confirmed the lemonade tasted good.
Cathy Laman came with her daughter, Bekah Mckerchie, and three grandkids who were visiting from Goshen, Indiana, for the weekend. She and Addison, 8, Mckenna, 7, and Eleanor, 3, played a round of Yardzee together.
“I heard about the event and the kids were just asking for lemonade yesterday. I said why don’t we do it (Saturday),” Laman said.
Mckenna enjoyed the game where she threw a dart at large yellow balloons and won a coupon for HumaniTea.
“It’s nice outside and good to see faces,” said Madison Cota, owner of M Wellness.
M Wellness offered Zoom classes throughout the coronavirus closures and started classes in the park on Saturday.
Though it was difficult to see people because of their face masks, the owners were able to catch up with regular customers and greet visitors.
“Out-of-towners are discovering us. Our regulars are ecstatic to see us open. It’s always nice to get the regulars back,” Peterson said.
The section of road that is currently being worked on is expected to be completed by July. Biggs said she hopes it will be done by July 4.
“One of the construction workers came in and said he felt bad about it. He offered to buy something, which was really nice,” she said.
All the businesses are accessible during the road construction.