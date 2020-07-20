No one was injured when lightning struck the mast of a sailboat in Crosswinds Marina early Sunday morning, according to Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk.
Funk told the Daily News the lightning struck at approximately 5:30 or 6 a.m., and that the two people were sleeping in the sailboat at the time.
The occupants were scared, he said, but unharmed.
The boat itself, however, was badly damaged.
“Lightning came down and hit the mast… it followed the mast right down into the boat,” Funk said. “It actually put a hole in the bottom of the boat.”
Several agencies were notified, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and others, some of which were called off when Funk’s department arrived on the scene to find only smoke, and no flames.
“The Ludington Fire Department was paged out (to the scene), the Coast Guard was notified, Ludington Police Department boat was notified and the sheriff’s boat went,” Funk said.
The lightning shorted out the boat’s breaker box and the boat took on water, according to Funk.
“The Coast Guard put a pump in the boat to help pump out the water, the boat was towed by sheriff’s office from Crosswinds… and lifted it out of the water,” he said.
He said it was an unforeseeable accident that couldn’t have been avoided.
“Nobody was hurt. They’re all OK. They’re scared, but they’re OK,” Funk said.