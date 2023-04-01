There was a bit of a strumming, a bit of picking and a whole lot of smiles as Lil’ Rev conducted a clinic on country and bluegrass music on the ukulele Saturday afternoon at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Marc Revenson, best known as Lil’ Rev, tours the region and country going into his background as a teacher and ukulele player, and he made a return to Ludington for the clinic and a concert Saturday night at LACA.
He said he started his career as an elementary music teacher, but he decided to put all of his effort into playing, recording and teaching how to play the ukulele. Some of the classes he does are in person — like what was done Saturday — and online in a variety of venues.
For Saturday, Lil’ Rev taught three ways of strumming that are typically found in country music. He also showed a couple of methods of picking that can be found in bluegrass. In teaching the hour-plus long clinic, he explained how jams can go, too, while encouraging those there to check out the open jams Mondays at The Mitten.
Through a variety of tunes, songs and more, he elicited laughs as he related stories that were both personal and how to make sure to jump in and out of jams.
More ukulele workshops
LACA is hosting more ukulele workshops for teens, taught by Ludington resident Meredith Hanson. Hanson started the Ludington Ukes club.
A beginner’s teen ukulele workshop begins Tuesday and is for seventh through 12th grade students. The workshop is 6-7 p.m. each Tuesday in April. In the clinic, students will learn how to hold the instrument, how to tune it, appropriate finger positions for three chords and two strumming patterns.
A second clinic for beginners and intermediate players is for four weeks 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays starting May 2. These students should have completed the beginner’s workshop. Students will learn five to 10 new chords, new strumming patterns and fingerpicking.
Each of the workshops cost $40, and registration can be done online via LACA.