Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED. THIS BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT, SHIFTING TO THE WEST ON WEDNESDAY * WAVES...3 TO 6 FEET THIS EVENING BUILDING TO 5 TO 9 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WILL BUILD WAVES INTO THE 5 TO 9 FOOT RANGE, PEAKING WEDNESDAY MORNING. DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ON THE SOUTH SIDES OF SOUTH PIERS. * IMPACTS...THE LARGE WAVES AND ONSHORE COMPONENT OF THE WIND WILL MAKE FOR CONDITIONS RIPE FOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS IS POSSIBLE ALONG THE SHORE AND IN RIVER MOUTHS IN LAKESHORE TOWNS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. &&