Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) of Traverse City and Mason-Lake Conservation District are collaborating on an inventory of road/stream crossings throughout the Lincoln River watershed evaluating such things as flow, temperature and erosion.
Seasonal field technician, Mike Seefried and Erin Teubner from CRA, along with MLCD staff, Dani McGarry and Jake Crawford are traveling throughout the watershed, which are crossed by roads, to inventory the flow, water temperature, depth and size of inlets/outlets and cataloging obstruction, erosion and runoff. Funding for the project was through Great Lakes Fisheries Trust, according to Kira Davis, Program director for CRA.
The Lincoln River is in northern Mason County and almost eight miles along.
“The watershed is smaller and doesn’t have an existing committee like the Pere Marquette Watershed committee,” said McGarry.
