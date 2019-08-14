Jim and Sue Lindsay will retire this week closing Lindsay’s Furniture, an institution in downtown Ludington for 43 years.
Jim Lindsay said he never aspired to be an entrepreneur or small business owner until an unexpected opportunity fell in his lap. Jim worked part time at Star Furniture in Detroit, when his boss told him he wanted to expand. Jim seized the opportunity and decided to run with it.
“No one told me I couldn’t do it like they would today,” he said. “There was no hesitation because I never imagined it wouldn’t be successful. I was fortunate enough to have people at Star who mentored me and helped me get started. Most importantly, I couldn’t have done it without Sue.”
The then 26 year-old, and Sue Lindsay, 23 years-old, were ambitious young adults looking to trail blaze their own paths in life. They’d been dating for a year and a half when Jim said he was moving to Ludington to open a furniture store — six months later they were married. Today, they have three kids and four grandkids.
