West Shore Bank on Friday announced the lineup for Rhythm & Dunes, the bank’s annual concert series and fundraiser for local school music programs.
The theme is the ’90s this year, with tribute acts Rock the ’90s and Boy Band Review set to headline on July 29 and Aug. 5, respectively.
“We did the ’80s last year, so now we’re moving to the ’90s,” Margaret Carney, executive assistant at West Shore Bank and one of the main organizers for Rhythm & Dunes. “We’re giving this a shot.”
Rock the ’90s will provide an assortment of alternative rock favorites, while Boy Band Review will offer hits of a different type, along with something new to Rhythm & Dunes.
“Boy Band Review brings some choreography along with the music, which is a little different from what we usually provide,” Carney said.
The free concerts start at 6 p.m. on back-to-back Saturdays at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Carney said the bands are picked by a committee, and several factors play a role in the committee’s decision, including “the right vibe for the area,” bands’ availability, and their ability to “engage the audience to have a fun night.”
While the music is the main draw for Rhythm & Dunes, West Shore Bank is trying to emphasize the fundraising element of the concerts more this year.
“We’re trying to make (the fundraiser) be the more important thing,” Carney said. “We want to bring that to the forefront and make sure the community knows they’re the ones supplying the money to the music programs.”
Carney said band directors at Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Ludington High School have each stated that Rhythm & Dunes funding is “crucial” to their music programs.
In 2022, Rhythm & Dunes raised an all-time high of $15,750, but the bank is always trying to top the previous year’s amount.
“Last year was our biggest year, and we’re always looking to beat last year,” Carney said. “We’d love to get as much as we can to give back to schools.”
Rhythm & Dunes has raised more than $100,000 since its inception, she said.
School bands will be participating in the concerts, with Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern performing together to open the July 29 concert, and Ludington High School’s marching band opening the Aug. 5 show. Once they finish performing, band members will also collect donations from attendees.
Since 2023 marks West Shore Bank’s 125th anniversary, Carney said there might be some additional surprises in store during this year’s concert, but since plans are not yet set in stone, she didn’t want to share specifics.
She said concertgoers should follow Rhythm & Dunes on social media, or visit https://bit.ly/RhythmAndDunes, for updates.
For more information about this year’s headliners, visit www.rockthe90s.com/the-band and www.boybandreview.com.