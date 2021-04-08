The lineup for the April 24 virtual Girls Rock concert was finalized on March 31, and it will feature performances from veterans and newcomers alike.
Girls Rock, presented by Ludrock Nation, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the concert will be held in a virtual format in order to make sure people stay safe, as coronavirus cases once again rise in Michigan.
Ed Santarelli, Ludrock president and founder, said the concert will feature video submissions from Babe Ruthless, Cheryl Wolfram, Cathy Dalton, Corin Van Wyck, Nanette Scribner, Heather Kaatz, Gypsy Rose, Ashely Youngstrom Jones, Chloe Kimes, Sarah Marentette, Kraylee Ledger, Tammy Rogers, Cathy Organ, Kaylie Wells, Jeri Dziabuda, Laura Murphy, Taylor Makowicki, Paula Jury Jarvis, Kate Sanford, Gina Sowa-Pratt, Sandy Forrester, Elaine Parker, Bella Gasaway, Julie Rasgaitis, Beth Whitney, Carrie Beth Rangel, Meredith Hanson and Terri Lee.
Santarelli, who will host the concert, said the goal is to do something fun and positive that will boost community morale in a safe and responsible way.
“We’re just trying to keep the community connected in some small way during these difficult times,” Santarelli said. “We hope this helps do that.”
Santarelli previously told the Daily News that the idea for hosting the concert in a virtual format came from Andrew Skinner of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, which has been the in-person venue for the concert in the past.
Girls Rock will start at noon on April 24, streaming on Ludrock’s Facebook page, YouTube and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.