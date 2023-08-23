The Mason County Fairgrounds started to fill up again with campers, trailers, horses and people all for the annual Lisa Terry Memorial Show. The horse show kicked-off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Lisa Terry, an avid horse enthusiast, was killed during the terrorist attacks on the twin towers during 911.
The Michigan Quarter Horse Association holds the show in Ludington every year because Terry loved the area.
“The MQHA holds the show in Ludington to honor her memory,” said Marcia Hansen, spokesperson for the Western Michigan Fair Association which manages the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Hansen said the show holds a full schedule of events and classes that the participants can earn points in.
“This is definitely a point-approved show,” she said.
Riders come from all over the state and country to participate each year.
Hansen said it is a smaller show compared to the Harbor Classic, which is held in July. The reason is that schools and sporting events start prior to Labor Day, according to Hansen.
Even with the lower number of participants — because of all the outside obligations for school and sports — the event is still taking place because people want to come to Ludington.
Hansen said the event did not take place last year but they are back this year.
The event is free and open to the public, according to Hansen.
“If anyone wants to stop by, it is open to the public,” she said.
The MQHA will have two more shows following the Lisa Terry Memorial show to close out the season. Those include the Futurity & Great Lakes Classic in September and the Harvest Classic in November. Both shows will be held at the Michigan State University Pavilion in East Lansing.