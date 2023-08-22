AMBER TWP. — Liv Wildwood pledged it was supporting the tenants that were displaced by an Aug. 9 fire that damaged one of its buildings, forcing occupants in 18 apartments out.
Firefighters from Pere Marquette, Ludington, Scottville and Custer fire departments were called to 153 S Wildwood Crossing for a fire at complex’s Building 155. Also responding to the scene were the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Life EMS and the American Red Cross disaster team.
Pere Marquette Fire Chief Larry Gaylord said the fire got into apartments 17 and 18 and eventually into the attic of Building 155. All 18 apartments in the building received extensive water damage during the fire causing all occupants in the building to find alternative accommodations for the evening.
In a statement to the Daily News, Heidi Arave-Noonan, COO Liv Communities wrote, “Liv Communities is devastated by the recent fire at Liv Wildwood and the impact it has made on the lives of the residents in the building. We are providing our full support to the families as they work through immediate needs and interim living situations.
“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support from the greater Liv Wildwood and Ludington community. It truly is in our greatest times of challenge that we see the true impact of community.”
Arave-Noonan wrote that on the night of the incident, Liv Communities helped to place all families and individuals who didn’t have alternate accommodations into hotels for immediate shelter. Since the incident, Liv has met in person with each affected family to walk through next steps, connect them with their renter’s insurance and provide a resource packet the families can lean on in the community.
Live Wildwood — to make sure people had financial resources — refunded security deposits and prorated rent for the month of August rushed and sent out so that residents would have them in hand by last Friday, she stated.
The apartment complex requires that all renters have renters insurance when signing the lease.
Arave-Noonan stated current policies are required to be on file with Liv Wildwood, and if the policy lapses the resident is sent monthly notices as a reminder to get coverage.
Live has already been in contact with a contractor to make sure the units are restored promptly. The expected timeline is six months, according to Arave-Noonan. The apartment complex is currently full but all residents affected are now at the top of the waitlist for future available apartments.
She stated upon completion of construction, all past residents affected will have first right of refusal after pre-qualifying for a new lease.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the fire marshall. This is the first fire of this scale at Liv Wildwood, according to Arave-Noonan.