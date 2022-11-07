As Dr. Rick Plummer prepares to perform what could be his last live one-man play, “Live from the Front: Byline Ernie Pyle” on Veterans Day, he stands in the Mason County Research Center, where he has been rehearsing for his last shows on Friday at the Bay Theater in Suttons Bay.
“The plan is that this (show) would be the swan song,” Plummer said. “I premiered the show here, at West Shore Community College in 2001.”
Plummer, at the time, was a professor of theater and director of cultural arts at WSCC.
Since then, Plummer has taken his one-man play across the country, as well as performing it more than 50 times across the state.
Plummer said the play celebrates the courage and heroism of the 16 million men and women who took up arms in what is perhaps… the world’s most defining moment. While the play honors World War II veterans specifically, it is also a celebration of the service and sacrifice of all veterans, he told the Daily News for a previous article.
On Monday he was sitting at the desk, the desk he uses onstage in his portrait of America’s favorite newspaper man in the ‘30s and ‘40s, surrounded by many artifacts of his loved ones, including a picture of his mother which was taken during her senior year in high school.
He uses these items for inspiration to become Pyle on stage, but also uses his mother’s senior picture as Pyle’s wife Jerry when on stage.
As Plummer sat at the typewriter, for just a brief moment he was transformed back into World War II stroking each key of the typewriter to tell the story of the common GI through his news articles back home.
Ernie was the country’s most celebrated and beloved war correspondent. His column was syndicated in more than 300 daily and 400 weekly newspapers. Plummer said at the time Pyle had more than 40 million people and won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism in 1944.
“Most importantly, however, he was read eagerly by the folks back home because they knew his plain, sharp writing told them exactly what their boys were going through ‘over there,’” he said in a previous article.
Plummer said Pyle’s writings captured the essences of people. That was his talent and that is what he brought to his war correspondents.
He was able to focus his writing on GIs in the fox holes, on the front line talking to GIs — the common soldier who were called upon to do uncommon things, according to Plummer.
“His writing today is just as powerful as it was back in the 1940s when everyone clung to his writing. It was said that Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor would not go to the war room to read official correspondents until they had read Ernie Pyle first,” Plummer said. “He was the voice of the soldier.”
Despite all of his fame, Pyle held onto his home spun roots and he still talked like he was a Hoosier.
Plummer said it was ironic because he spent hours and hours in voice and diction and speech for the stage classes trying to get rid of his Hoosier dialect.
“What do I do halfway through my career, I create a character that talks like he is from Indiana,” he said.
The performance on Friday at the Bay Theater in Suttons Bay is meant to be the last performance, according to Plummer.
“It’s probably time to hang up the uniform and stow the helmet,” he said. “Ernie was killed four months shy of his 45th birthday. I am not 45 years-old any longer,” he said laughing. “I have been driven to keep playing the show, not only because of a deep abiding love of Ernie and his writing.”
Plummer’s performance on Friday will be filmed by Traverse City film Maker Rich Brauer, which Plummer said both Buddy and Cheryl Reed along with Don Clinghan and Kari Karr have been instrumental in getting the show filmed and produced.
“My heart goes out to all four of them and their efforts in bringing this to the stage one last time.”
“My goal has been to preserve the history, not only for his spectacular writings but of the lives of the 16 million GIs who came from every walk of life and every part of the country put on a uniform, took up arms and did nothing short of saving the world from tyranny,” he said.
For Plummer, it is Pyle’s story that keep him performing his one-man play,
“You know we fantasize about people from history that we would like to meet. He is the first person I would like to meet, Shakespeare and Abraham Lincoln rank up there,” Plummer said. “But spending an evening or longer with Ernie Pyle would be one of the great joys in anybody’s life.”
Plummer said tickets are available online at thebaytheatre.com
There are two performances on Friday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission is $10 with veterans $5.