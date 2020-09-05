Lake Michigan Carferry issued a brief statement to the Daily News Friday morning in the wake of the sentencing of Paul P. Piper in U.S. District Court.
Piper was sentenced to 63 months in prison for embezzlement from LMC, the company that runs the SS Badger, and must pay at least $1.7 million in restitution to the company. Plus, he must pay more than $300,000 in restitution to the IRS and another roughly $1.7 million to the federal government.
The crimes, which occurred from 2007 to 2018, left an impact on the carferry.
“The embezzlement has been a very painful experience for the company and its employees,” the company’s owners stated in an email to the Daily News. “We hope the completion of the sentencing process will bring closure to this chapter in our history, so we can focus on the future.
“Chuck Leonard’s statement at the sentencing hearing on behalf of the company and the employees expresses our thoughts and feelings.”
Leonard, a vice president for the company, read a brief victim’s impact statement during the sentencing hearing Thursday evening via video-conference. He indicated that the crimes had an economic impact on the company and its 200 employees, and expressed that the embezzlement threatened the communities of not just Ludington, but also the its sister port in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
As he was reading the statement Thursday, Leonard had to pause for a few moments because of the emotions he was feeling.
He outlined the challenges the company endured while the embezzlement occurred, including the economic recession, the work the company did with Environmental Protection Agency and more.
The company had to put off some of its maintenance, its employees were unable to receive pay increases and some assets had to be sold to generate cash, Leonard said Thursday.
During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Stella also indicated that the carferry’s lenders changed the terms of loans as a result of the embezzlement, and that the new terms are not as favorable as they were before.
Stella said the company was either breaking even or at a financial loss, and Leonard indicated the company might be in trouble.
“The future of more than 200 employees is now at risk,” he said during the hearing.