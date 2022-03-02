Transportation services to and from businesses on the U.S. 10 corridor will be provided through a one-year cost-share agreement between the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority and Amber Township.
If successful, the partnership could lead to the corridor being established as a special assessment district, with commercial property owners funding the continued dial-a-ride service to the corridor in the long term, according to LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson.
Amber Township Clerk Theresa Rohde confirmed to the Daily News that the plan was unanimously approved during Monday’s meeting of the township board, which Keson attended.
“We negotiated an agreement with the Amber Township board. They would help cover some of the costs that the buses have in regards to running essentially a one-year data study,” Keson said.
During the year-long study, slated to start April 1, LMTA will update ridership numbers for the corridor. At the conclusion of the project, LMTA will survey commercial property owners to see if they’re willing to chip in to keep the services in place.
Keson said the last time ridership on the corridor was tallied was in 2013-14, and “it didn’t really go anywhere.” He said it was a township-wide survey, including residents who have historically been less interested in paying for LMTA than businesses have.
“So now we’re focused on the corridor and Amber Township was pretty excited to just focus on that area,” Keson said. “We’re going to gather up all the ridership numbers again, go to those businesses after one year and see if they’re interested in the benefit of transportation services.”
If commercial property owners say they’re in favor of keeping the service, that will kickstart the process of getting a special assessment district established.
“If 51% of the property owners along the corridor say they’re interested in it, we’d go to the township with their names and a petition and see if we can start the process for a special assessment … for transportation.”
The cost would be equal to the millage rate now being paid for LMTA services by Ludington and Scottville — 1.2262 mills.
“That’s exactly what those businesses would pay as well. … And we’d bridge that gap between Ludington and Scottville,” Keson said.
Unlike a millage, a special assessment would not need to be approved on a ballot, and since LMTA services have been more of interest to businesses than to residents, the service has a better chance of being approved if it only sought support from businesses on the corridor.
Additionally, a millage “can’t be a specific spot, it has to be township-wide,” while the special assessment would be more malleable.
A survey conducted in summer 2021 by Emma White Research LLC led the LMTA to pursue the issue from a business-focused angle, Keson said.
According to the survey, the number of respondents who said they’d support a special assessment was “high,” and 70% said they’d support adding public transit to the corridor.
Keson said he and Amber Township Supervisor Jim Gallie checked in with businesses such as Starbucks, Meijer and Applebee’s to get an idea of how businesses new and old felt about the idea.
“They were very interested,” he said. “They have some employees who would take dial-a-ride to Walmart, and walk over the back way to get to work.”
Keson said the township’s mentality about bringing dial-a-ride services might have changed in recent years due to the fact that more businesses are popping up on the corridor, and “it’s much harder to get workers” in 2022 than it once was.
“If they can’t drive, you’re not going to reach those people,” he said.
The added service for the year will come with a $1 fee hike for trips to and from the corridor, implemented to make things more affordable for the township.
Based on numbers available from 2013-14, Amber Township made up about 10% of LMTA’s ridership. LMTA proposed that the township pay 10% of its $235,500 budget for the year — $23,500. According to Keson, Gallie suggested adding another dollar on to the regular ridership fare for Amber Township riders to reduce costs further.
“It was a way that Amber could afford to do the partnership, and we could do this study, provide these numbers and help these businesses out,” Keson said. “We’re anticipating it will start April 1, and it will run for that year, and we’ll see how it goes.”
The increased fares would lower the cost for the township to about $6,200, and it’s been capped at $8,500.
Keson said the service will “remain the same as what we offer currently,” but the most frequented businesses will likely be put on an hourly schedule, “so we don’t have 12 to 15 buses passing each other with only one or two passengers on there.”
He said it should be a benefit for both the LMTA and the township.
As for the special assessment process, Keson said he’s not sure what the timeline would be, but it would involve hearings, notices and other steps. He said if the study is successful, Amber Township has expressed that it would be willing to extend the services to cover the period between the end of the study and the start of the special assessment.
Keson reiterated what he told the township board on Monday, saying the end goal is to meet an existing need for businesses and employees and foster economic growth in the community.