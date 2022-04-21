The Ludington Mass Transportation Authority is offering dial-a-ride services to businesses along the U.S. 10 corridor under a one-year pilot agreement with Amber Township.
The agreement makes all commercial business along the corridor eligible to be LMTA stops.
“We started that program on April 1, so we’re 21 days into it,” LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson said Thursday. “So far we’ve given 133 trips in and out of Amber. We are moving quite a few employees in and out of (the township).”
Keson said the program is going pretty well, and he expects that as awareness of ride availability increases, ridership numbers to continue to go up.
“We just want to make sure that everybody’s aware of it,” he said.
Rides along the U.S. 10 corridor are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last call at 4:30 p.m, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The cost for trips on the corridor is $3 for riders between the ages of 12 and 59, and $2 for disabled passengers, those 60 and older, and kids 11 and younger.
The rates represent a $1 fee hike for trips to and from the corridor, which was implemented to offset costs for Amber Township.
When the agreement was reached, LMTA proposed that the township pay $23,500 for one year of the service — or 10% of its $235,500 budget. Amber Township suggested the additional dollar for corridor rides, which helped seal the agreement, reducing costs.
The program has already been beneficial for both the authority and the township.
Amber Township Supervisor James Gallie told the Daily News the service is “important for the stores and businesses” along the corridor.
“The more people who come into our township through the corridor … the better,” Gallie said. “Plus, employees are being delivered (to businesses).”
The program will continue until April 1, 2023. At the end of the agreement, LMTA will go over ridership numbers with officials in Amber Township and consider the feasibility of establishing a special assessment district for transportation.
The cost would be equal to the millage rate Ludington and Scottville pay for LMTA services — 1.2262 mills. But unlike a millage, a special assessment would not require ballot approval.
Keson previously told the Daily News that, since the service along the corridor is more valued by businesses and their employees than it is by the average township voter, a special assessment is the more appealing option. A millage would need to be township-wide, while a special assessment could be implemented for the U.S. 10 corridor only.
Gallie said that, come next year, if the program proves “doable,” corridor businesses will be polled to determine the popularity of the service.
“If 51% or more approve, then it’ll be implemented as a special assessment,” he said.
A survey conducted in summer 2021 by Emma White Research LLC led to the LMTA pursuing a special assessment and focusing more on businesses. The survey indicated that 70% of Amber Township residents would support adding public transit along the corridor, and that support for a special assessment was “high.”
For more information, visit www.dialaridelmta.com.