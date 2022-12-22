To brace for the possible blizzard in the forecast over the holidays, Ludington Mass Transit Authority is preparing drivers for the conditions that may come.
“This usually would be Paul’s (Keson) job because he’s in charge, but he’s on vacation for the holiday,” LMTA operations manager Mary Wabsis said. “We have drivers come in from Walhalla, Free Soil area and we have a mechanic come up from Pentwater. They let us know what the roads are like in the mornings.”
LMTA has a long history of offering rides even when the weather hasn’t been very cooperative, but Wabsis stated that this weather system looks like it could be bad and it does not help that it’s coming over a major holiday.
“We normally go by what the schools do or what the Sheriff’s Department advises,” she said. “Since there isn’t any school, we will play it by ear and check out on the roads in the morning.”
Wabsis stated that in her 24 years working for LMTA, she can only remember services being completely shut down one or two times.
“We will shut down if the Sheriff tells us to stay off the roads,” she said. “In most cases, we would restrict travel for emergencies, doctors appointments or work. If it gets really bad, we will only take people who have regular ride times scheduled to work and back. If we do end up restricting service, we will call the local radio stations and let them know so they can announce it.”
Because the weather can change its mind in a second, Wabsis stated that things will remain up in the air until they really get an idea of the current road conditions. LMTA employs 31 drivers currently, but Wabsis doesn’t expect to have a lot of the drivers working if the road conditions become treacherous.
“Sounds like we are gearing up for something,” Wabsis said. “We will just have to wait and see. We will call off certain drivers, so they don’t have to make the trip into work if the roads are bad.”
As people are preparing for the storm, LMTA has been working hard to give people access to the things they need if they do end up having to stay home.
“We’ve had a huge surge with the storm coming,” Wabsis said. “People are taking the bus to get supplies. We just want to remind people to take it slow out there. There’s no need to be in a hurry.”