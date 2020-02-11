The Ludington Mass Transportation Authority (LMTA) will, for the first time, offer Dial-a-Ride service hours to and from the City of Scottville, starting at the end of February.
The LMTA made the announcement Monday, stating that Saturday rides in Scottville will begin on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Mary Wabsis, lead dispatcher for the LMTA, told the Daily News that the idea came from the authority’s new executive director, Paul Keson.
Keson — who assumed the executive director role after Dick Collins retired in September 2019 — said that when he started in the position, he received some queries from LMTA users about the possibility of adding weekend Scottville trips to the schedule.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.