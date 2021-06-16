Businesses and residents on the U.S. 10 corridor in Amber Township will soon have a chance to express their feelings about potentially expanding the Ludington Mass Transit Authority’s dial-a-ride services to their area.
LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson announced on Tuesday that the authority is partnering with the Ann Arbor-based Emma White Research firm to survey property owners about adding the corridor to the LMTA routes.
More than 150 hard-copy surveys have been mailed out and should be received by property owners in the target area sometime this week. The hard copies will contain links to allow respondents to complete the survey via smartphone or computer.
The survey asks how respondents would feel about contributing to a millage to bring LMTA services back to the corridor.
“I think there’s a need there, and we’re trying to reach those businesses to see if they have an interest,” Keson told the Daily News.
Currently, the LMTA serves Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township.
Scottville and Ludington each pay for the service through a millage of 1.2262 mills. Pere Marquette Township collects its own millage at a lower rate of about .29 mills.
Keson said that, at the rate paid by Ludington and Scottville, Amber Township could generate approximately $44,000 along the corridor.
The survey is the first step in a process that could potentially lead to the LMTA serving the township again, but that’s an issue for a much later date. It would require approval from the Amber Township’s board of trustees, too.
Keson stated Tuesday that the current project is part of a preliminary information-gathering phase.
Amber Township Supervisor James Gallie said he’d be interested to see the results, and the response rate.
“We’ll see what they can come up with when the surveys (come back)… We’d certainly like them back…,” Gallie said.
The dial-a-ride service stopped picking up and dropping off passengers in Amber Township in July 2015 because the township did not pay into the millage, and Gallie said many local businesses at the time were fine with that.
The idea of bringing service back to Amber Township has been explored in the past.
In 2018, a survey of residents in Amber and Hamlin townships was conducted through Michigan State University, but it did not garner enough interest to prompt township officials bring a millage before voters.
Keson said the LMTA board believes it’s time to revisit the issue.
He said the current survey offers an opportunity to zero in on the parts of Amber Township that are most invested in seeing the service return.
“The first time we looked, it was township-wide. This is more centrally located to the corridor,” Keson said. “The reason we’re focused on the corridor is because that’s where the interest is.”
LMTA has partnered with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation for the U.S. 10 corridor survey. The chamber will assist with connecting with survey recipients, while Pennies from Heaven has offered to help with the cost of the project.
Keson said he’s grateful for the support and collaboration of both organizations.
The deadline to respond to the survey is July 7.
Once the surveys are returned and processed, the next step would be to go to the township board in order to determine possible options for the future.
“Hopefully we can find a way to bridge that gap,” Keson said.