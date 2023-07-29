In the middle of a 22-day cycling trip to support an organization seeking to help former prison inmates find success in the workforce, a lobbyist made a stop in Ludington on Saturday.
Tim Ward, president of the Lansing-based Michigan Legislative Consultants firm, is “tracing the perimeter of the state” to spread the word about Chance for Life — a program that works to prepare incarcerated individuals for life after prison by giving them some skills to succeed as they re-enter the outside world.
The organization is one of Ward’s firm’s clients, but he said he also deeply believes in its cause, above and beyond his work in Lansing.
On Saturday afternoon, en route to his stopping place for the day in Pentwater, Ward met up with 102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, at the Municipal Marina.
Ward said VanderWall has previously met with Chance for Life’s leaders — Tom Adams and Jessica Taylor — to discuss ways to ease the transition to post-prison life for those returning home after lengthy periods behind bars.
Ward presented VanderWall with a Chance for Life T-shirt — a replica of the cycling jersey Ward’s been wearing during his trip. VanderWall, in turn, gave Ward a donation to the organization.
VanderWall said Ward’s trek provides a perfect opportunity to amplify his call to improve conditions for inmates returning home.
“It’s been a passion of mine to make some real change in some of the rules and regulations around incarceration, and … to make sure that, when people are released, we release them with opportunities to succeed,” VanderWall said. “We’ve done a very poor job in the Michigan system of really giving good counsel and giving those skills that somebody needs.”
Ward — close to the end of his cycling for the day on Saturday — told the Daily News a bit about Chance for Life, and how it works.
“It’s a program behind the prison walls where they train inmates to think differently, to think critically, to make different choices, and to know how to mediate issues and handle conflict resolution,” Ward said.
Chance for Life leaders meet with inmates to find out what they want to do once they’re released, and to sort out how to best help them achieve their goals. The organization then trains some inmates within the prison to help teach others about the program, and to pass on lessons they’ve learned.
It’s an important cause, Ward said — one that some might not know or think about.
“I think the public is most aware of when members of the armed forces come home and have to get used to civil society again. The same is true of inmates,” Ward said.
When inmates are released, Chance for Life puts them through a “pretty rigorous” process, covering interview training, workplace conduct, conflict resolution and professionalism, among other things.
The program has been at work for 25 years, and it’s been pretty successful, according to Ward.
He said there’s a construction firm in Detroit that hired a few former inmates through Chance for Life. The company was so pleased with the result that it’s committed to hiring more inmates through the program.
Ward started his journey in Detroit on July 10.
“I headed up the east coast, the middle lower peninsula, then went across the bridge and did the U.P. counterclockwise,” Ward said. “Now we’re heading down the west coast.”
He cycles six days a week, with Sunday as a rest day. His journey is expected to wrap up Thursday at its starting point in Detroit.
Ward said he’s met some supportive people along the way.
“We were in Traverse City, and we ran into this couple and their son from Germany,” Ward said. “They’d seen me on the road riding, and we chatted for a bit. They only had a few dollars in American cash, but they were so impressed with the cause that the guy just opened up his fanny pack and said, ‘Here’.
“It was just a few dollars, but the gesture was really touching.”
As of Saturday, VanderWall was the only legislator to donate as a result of Ward’s trip, he said.
More information about Chance for Life is available — and donations can be made — at www.chanceforlifeonline.org.