With the early start to spring and the hot weather days this summer, the area is slightly ahead of normal picking days according to Amy Irish-Brown, a Michigan State University Extension educator.
“I think some varieties (apples) are running a week to 10 days ahead,” she said. “It is nothing that we have not had before. We are not breaking any records.”
Irish-Brown, out of the Kent County MSU Extension Office, is supporting the MSU Extension in both Mason and Oceana counties until its new fruit educator comes aboard in October. Irish-Brown has been working with growers in the area for more than a year, both in-person and through text messages, photos and phone calls.
Irish-Brown, who has been a fruit educator for 30 years, said this is just what MSU Extension does when there is a gap in its’ coverage areas.
She said apples span a long harvest period. Apples like ginger gold and zestar have been off the tree, at least in the Grand Rapids area, at least 10 days to two weeks.
“The power reds will come next then a new variety called wildfire gala. It tastes just like a gala apple, it just happens to ripen early,” Irish-Brown said. “We harvested those last week in Grand Rapids. There might be a few growers in Oceana and Mason counties that will grow them.”
Irish-Brown said harvest starts around Aug. 20 in the Grand Rapids area and in the Ludington, Hart and Shelby area the harvest is usually about five days behind.
“You are a little bit farther north. The latitude is different, and I think the lake tempers things a little bit,” she said. “All of those fruit growing regions are closer to the lake than we are (Grand Rapids).”
Typically those Mason and Oceana counties will see some harvesting of the earlier varieties by this time, according to Irish-Brown.
“Next week or the end of next week, your area is going to get started on the gala. Gala is the most planted variety of apple in Michigan and the United States,” she said.
The major part of the harvest begins around Sept. 10, to about Oct. 10, she said.
“Once that begins, it is full on. There is no stopping,” she said. “Gala is such a major player in the industry. Once you start picking them it is usually two-to-three solid weeks of that variety.”
She said there are a lot of other types of apples that fit in that time frame as well, like McIntosh.
Irish-Brown said in Mason and Oceana counties have about 55 to 60 percent of apples grown for processing and about 40 percent go toward the fresh market.
She said in the Grand Rapids area, where she covers the industry, it is real heavy on the fresh fruit market.