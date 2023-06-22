Since 2015, Ludington resident Drew O’Neal has been attending Electric Forest and he stated that the event is so much more than what people perceive it to be.
“It is truly all Steve Gauthier’s fault,” O’Neal said. “My festival-experienced buddy Steve, invited me along with a large group of his friends in 2015. I’m not exaggerating when I tell people that it completely changed my outlook on life and my future.”
O’Neal told the Daily News that he’s attended a lot of different music events since first going to Electric Forest seven years ago, but every time he returns to the Forest and meets up with old and new friends, it reminds him that everyone has a place in life where they fit in and this is that place for him.
“If you’ve ever felt like an outcast or a misfit or someone who doesn’t belong because they’re passionate about the new and different or strange and obscure and free and colorful, you will feel at home here,” he said. “Electric Forest is where the unique can find a community. Plenty of the connections I’ve made years ago at this festival are running strong.”
With meeting new people at Electric Forest, O’Neal stated that through these connections, he’s found lifelong friendships that would never have happened if it weren’t for the festival.
“I met my friend Colin my first year and we’re finally camping together again this year,” he said. “My good friends, Cole and Psymon, that I camped beside EF 2017, invited my girlfriend and I to attend the Wakaan Music Festival together at Mulberry Mountain in Arkansas a couple years ago. I consider these guys and many others to be brothers and sisters of mine, even if we only get together at a music festival, even if our paths tragically never cross again.”
Stating that many people have the misconception that Electric Forest is just a place where everyone goes to use drugs, O’Neal stated that there are those who do partake in certain activities, but the festival is safe and is much more about acceptance and sharing a communal experience with everyone who attends each year.
“The campgrounds are a judgment free zone,” he said. “Lots of people do lots of different things to relax their anxiety of the large event. Everyone in attendance has a personal responsibility to exercise self-control, whether it be alcohol, exhaustion or something a camp neighbor offers to share with you.
“Trust me, I’ve heard the rumors and yes, some of them are true, but it’s a fraction of what goes on this weekend. If someone puts in the effort to come to the festival because of the rumors, they’re here for the wrong reasons, and I blame those individuals specifically for any negativity aimed towards Electric Forest.”
The presence of security and law enforcement is in abundance at Electric Forest, as well as medical tents, water bottle filling stations, showers and bathrooms. O’Neal stated that out of all the events he has gone to, this festival tops them all when it comes to an emergency situation.
“In an emergency situation, I believe there isn’t a safer festival of this scale than Electric Forest,” he said. “The impressive presence of the Michigan State Police department, the large volunteer medical staff and a vigilant group of experienced volunteers brought to EF by ADPR for extra help throughout the venue and campgrounds make for a high level of guest safety.”
Being a Ludington resident, O’Neal has the luxury of living only 30 minutes north of the festival, which offers him the ability to arrive during the early admission days to find a good camping spot, without having to spend much time in the car.
“I come to Electric Forest every summer to hang out with friends, meet new people and dance,” he said. “I’m extremely fortunate to live so close to such a special event. Every summer I have more fun than I did the summer before, so I don’t see myself missing the forest anytime soon.”
Living in the moment is what Electric Forest is all about. With all of the musicians, art installations, curated events, food, vendors everywhere one looks, it can be difficult not to stop and appreciate each moment of the weekend, O’Neal said.
“The energy all weekend is giving,” he said. “‘I’m at the right place, at the right time’ is a quote from MERSIV, a headliner of the Sherwood Court stage last year. Anytime, anywhere throughout the festival, it is so unpredictable that you can’t help but live in the moment and any moment could become your fondest memory of the weekend. It sounds too good to be true, but I’ve got more magical stories than I’ll ever have time to tell. I know this year won’t be any different. The excitement starts as soon as cars roll into line entering the festival and it stays on a high frequency right through into Monday morning.”
Because the festival is comprised of sprawling fields of campers, but also a large forest filled with art installations, performances and even rows and rows of people lounging in hammocks, each year festival goers are surprised by what they find each year while wandering around the grounds of the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.
“I love the layout of the festival,” O’Neal said. “The sprawling grass dance floors give enough space for even the wildest dancers to completely lose themselves to the music, which is incredibly impressive with the high volume of people. While all the twists, turns, lights and sounds can make you feel lost in the forest, the paths leading to food, refreshments, a bathroom and even some quiet space or medical attention can always easily be found and followed.
“This part may sound strange until you’ve experienced it yourself and especially at night, but if you just look up and follow the horizon around, different signs or glowing objects can really assist you with navigating the abundant distractions all around. As the hours and days go by, it starts to really feel like a game. You gain experience and find rewards. It’s truly magical. Happy Forest.”