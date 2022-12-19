Heidi Goehmann wears many hats in her daily life.
She is a licensed clinical social worker and mental health provider as well as a Christian author, wife, mom and an advocate. All of those institutions (beliefs) come together in her most recent book, “Emotions & the Gospel: Created for Connection,” which was published in September.
Her book was published by Concordia Publishing House, the current book is her fourth published by Concordia.
Writing is something Geohmann has always been doing, even from an early age, she recalls.
“I remember in junior high submitting poetry and anthologies. In junior high, we were always encouraged to reach for the stars,” she said.
Goehmann did an internship with her local paper back in high school and always felt drawn to her literature and English classes.
When she went to college, Goehmann remembers her first professor telling her that the paper she wrote was a publishable paper and asked her if she had considered publishing it.
She spoke about those times but did not see herself as a writer and did not even consider it until she found that people needed to receive content about mental health and destigmatizing mental health on the internet.
At that point in her life, she began a blog or website and started writing articles about those issues for people to read.
“How can I make this accessible, the conversation about mental health, especially in a spiritual context.”
Those articles Goehmann wrote for her blog became increasingly popular and through her employers and different organizations she worked for, she would submit articles about the intersection of mental health and spirituality. Finally one day her publisher asked if she would write some articles on relationships, marriage, family, mental health and spirituality. All of that finally led to writing her first book.
She attended Concordia University in Chicago where she received a double major in both theology and psychology and is currently a therapist, in private practice, at Lighthouse Associate in Ludington.
She has always enjoyed having spiritual conversations with others.
“I wanted to work with people and have those spiritual conversations with them,” she said, “I never considered myself a Christian counselor, that is not what I do. I think spiritually we all need to be having conversations about who we are.”
She said as a therapist that role fit her better than working from a Christian vantage point.
“The writing has always come out from my personal perspective as a Christian and as a Christ follower. I hope that people receive it how it fits them but with my perspective in mind.
“One of my goals with my writing is for people to experience, while it is a Christian perspective, to experience their mental health, their emotional health and their relational health especially outside of shame.” she said. “To understand that we all as humans have our own challenges and struggles and that is part of being human. There is a lot of beauty in the world and God is active in their hearts and they are not apart from that. With that comes a sense of less shame in our lives, there is not something wrong with us.”
Her latest book “Emotions & the Gospel: Created for Connection” is intended to help people reframe their emotions to understand that they do not need to regulate themselves but that emotions are given to us to help us navigate this world that can be challenging, according to Goehmann.
She said her process for working on a book includes a two-to-three month cycle for presenting an idea for a manuscript to having it accepted and doing the research and writing for it. She has a process where she keeps her ideas for books in her cell phone. If those notes become something a little bit more she takes a year to do the research portions of it. And the last part includes at least three-to-six months to write it.
For her current book, the process was a new experience for Goehmann because while writing the book her family moved while she was in the research portion of the book to the writing portion of the book. They had a hard time finding a house in Ludington and wound up renting an Airbnb on Pentwater Lake for six weeks.
“I wrote the whole book on Pentwater Lake just looking out over the water.”
She said that having hiking available at Pentwater Pathways and the Ludington State Park nearby, helped to be able to write about emotions without being overwhelmed by them herself.
She tries to have a very rigid writing schedule so she can spend time with her family.
“I try to have a schedule. During the writing process I try to write so many words a day, usually when my kids are at school so I can hang out with the family during dinner.”
Goehmann said that her ideas for books come from stories she hears.
Ideas come from the fact that she is endlessly inspired by people’s stories, to hear people’s life experiences and to hear the way they navigate the world.
“I would never share people’s personal stories or share any of their information, but I think people are inspiring, so I collect those inspirations and do some research on what the human experience is and then I look at stories in the Bible,” she said. “I think combining the research of physiology and sociology with the Biblical perspective is something unique that I offer my audience that read my books.”