Local authors and artisans will combine forces with some holiday cheer at Mistletoe Magic, an event hosted for the first time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Book Mark.
The event is hosted by Bob and Carole Kosanovich, owners of Book Mark and Nautical Yarn. It is modeled after Mistletoe Market, an event run until recently by the Daily News.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in Book Mark’s new “magic forest” area from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children can visit with them and get gifts, primarily books, at no cost, Bob said.
An “author mingle” will start at the same time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Book Mark lounge.
Local authors have been invited, including the Ludington Writers group. But the only one that Bob could confirm is coming is Harold Cronk, director of “God’s Not Dead” and author of a children’s book, “The Beard Ballad.”
That part of the event will be “a good venue for the public to view local work,” Bob said.
That will be followed by a fashion show from 1-2 p.m. in the Book Mark conference room.
Local knitters, crocheters and other fiber artisans can display — or wear — projects ranging from garments to pillows, afghans and other woven items. There will be a red carpet for exhibitors to display on.
Some exhibitors will be graduates from Nautical Yarn’s knitting and crocheting classes, Carole said. Nautical Yarn typically does a fashion show at its annual graduation ceremonies, she said, but this year it’s part of Mistletoe Magic.
“Everybody’s welcome,” Carole said. “No project is too big or too small. We have a real appreciative audience.”
A local charity, yet to be chosen, will be getting some money from this event. The Kosanoviches’ businesses will match a portion of the profits from the sale of books by visiting authors.