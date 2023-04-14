Shoreline FORCE in collaboration with the Ludington Area School District is hosting two free biking events in the coming weeks.
The Ride Ready Bike Clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. April 28 in the OJ DeJonge Middle School parking lot. The event is to educate families about bike safety.
“For some families, they may have not gotten their bikes out for the season yet,” Shoreline FORCE member Alison Helminski said. “We want them to be ready for Bike to School Day and for the riding season. Kids have grown; maybe they need their handlebars and seats adjusted. Maybe they need a bike that’s a size up.”
The District 10 Health Department, Spindrift Cyclesports and Trailhead Bike Shop are all sponsoring the event along with Shoreline FORCE to offer students helmet checks, bike checks, skill stations and a chance to sign up for committing to a safe biking riding season.
“Shoreline FORCE is Families for Cycling Education,” Helminski said. “We are a group of parents, grandparents, business owners, teachers and committed citizens of Mason County. We believe in educating and empowering families to embrace active lifestyles through cycling; to enhance a safe, healthy community.”
Bike to School Day will be held May 3. Two different groups are invited to participate in the ride. Ludington Elementary School students will meet at Trinity Evangelical Church and OJ DeJonge Middle School students will meet at Oriole Field. Both groups will meet at 7 a.m. and roll out at 7:10.
“Bike to school is an important event for a lot of reasons,” Helminski said. “Of course, events like this are beneficial for students to get active and fresh air, which helps their physical and mental health. Biking holds some key motor skills that help learning. Balance and spatial awareness help with reading and brain growth.”
While biking is physically beneficial for children and adults, Helminski also stated that these events help to improve bike and roadway safety.
“Bike to School Day helps raise awareness for the want and need for safe routes to walk and bike to school in our community,” she said. “It also helps the environment and helps avoid traffic congestion to have less vehicles on the road. We feel very strongly about helping our students understand that their participation in events like these help to create that awareness, improves their health and helps the environment. It gives them a sense of ownership and helps them feel good that they are contributing and strengthening their community. That’s very powerful and something we want them to learn at a young age and continue throughout their life.”