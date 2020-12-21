Nick Davis was given several awards on Saturday afternoon in recognition for his life-saving actions this spring.
Davis is a 13-year-old Boy Scout with Troop 1193 out of Ludington and a middle schooler at Mason County Central in Scottville.
A small crowd of family, law enforcement, Boy Scout leaders and military veterans gathered in a log cabin at the American Legion’s Wilwin Lodge located in Custer to honor Davis.
Scout Master Todd Fessenden recounted to the group Davis’ bravery on April 18, when he noticed his mother Jessica Dickenson was showing signs of a stroke.
“He noticed that she wasn’t moving. Later she said she could hear, but she just couldn’t move,” Fessenden said.
Davis followed his scouting first aid training by identifying the problem, calling for help and monitoring is mom’s condition while waiting for the emergency medical services to arrive.
“As scary as it was for him, he picked up the phone and he kept his brother calm,” Fessenden said. “He even caught (the ambulance) as it drove past their house. They live in the woods and it went right by.”
Fessenden said that it was the kind of courage that couldn’t be taught, and he was very proud to have Davis in his troop.
For his courage that day, Davis was awarded the Boy Scout Medal of Merit by Assistant Scout Master Jim Fuller and the accompanying knot by Assistant Scout Master Eagle Scout Gabe Fessenden.
The medal is rarely given out, Todd Fessenden said.
Jessica joined her son during the ceremony and was given flowers by Lori Fessenden, Todd’s wife, who assists with the troop.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole then presented Davis with the sheriff’s challenge coin, usually given to Eagle Scouts, and a Recognition of Bravery certificate.
“It’s how we respond in moments of crisis that show the kind of fighter we are,” Cole said. “This certificate of bravery is for your actions that resulted in the saving of a life.”
Cole also gave Davis a miniature of the statue that stands in front of the sheriff’s office.
“In the months that followed the death of Trooper (Paul) Butterfield, a citizen came up to me and said he wanted to put a statue in front of the (Sheriff’s Office)... to honor fallen law enforcement officers,” Cole told Davis.
The artist who designed the statue also made smaller replicas and Cole purchased the first 100 to present to retiring deputies.
“The only people who get this statue are deputies who retire,” he said. “We are making an exception today.”
Fessenden concluded the ceremony as both mom and son shared a tissue.
“It’s wonderful that we get to celebrate something so rare... something (that) could have been a tragedy,” he said.
When asked about what happened that day, Davis started to tell the tale.
“At 8:15 that morning...” He couldn’t continue, overcome with emotion. “I can’t,” he said.
His mother also said she was unable to talk about it.
Fessenden said Davis and his mother are very close.
“(She’s) his whole life. This 13-year-old boy had whole life in front of him like that...” he trailed off.
Davis learned about how to respond to a stoke scenario during his three years in the troop.
“It’s a graduating class,” Fessenden said. “It’s something taught to all the scouts leading up to Eagle Scouts.”
It was during National Stroke Awareness when the troop learned about the signs and what to do.
“They were taught what to watch for and then... again at Camp Cole they learned more first aid,” Fessenden said.
Davis said he was very excited about the awards, and the event caused him to reconsider his future.
“Since he was little, he wanted to be a cop,” Jessica said.
Now he is thinking about becoming a paramedic.
Fessenden also awarded Davis with his personal challenge coin.
“(Davis) has a huge heart. Nothing keeps him down for long,” he said.
A larger celebration will be held in the spring.