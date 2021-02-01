CUSTER — The Ludington Boy Scout Troop 1193, along with Troop 1155 from Hart, hosted its third Winter Campout at the American Legion’s Wilwin Lodge in Custer over the weekend.
Five troops arrived Saturday, set up their camps and prepared for a cold, but fun weekend.
It started with a little get-to-know-each-other gathering around the flag. Though it was an outdoor event, the scouts and leaders wore masks because social distancing wasn’t always possible.
Scout Master Todd Fessenden for Ludington had each troop’s leaders introduce themselves and any scouts who recently advanced in rank.
Nick Davis from the Ludington troop was recognized for receiving the Medal of Merit in 2020 for his actions that saved his mother’s life last spring.
Then the senior patrol leaders from each troop worked together to unfurl the American flag and lead the scouts in the Pledge of Allegiance and scout oath.
People might think they are crazy, but for the Boy Scouts, winter camping is a long-standing tradition.
The outings teach the scouts important survival skills — how to build a fire in the snow, how to dress, eat and sleep properly.
“First aid is different in the snow. There’s science for hypothermia... and what you look for. We talk about dehydration. Most people don’t think about that in the winter,” Fessenden said.
He also hopes it will teach the scouts what Michigan has to offer.
“One of the big things is the appreciation for the four seasons we have in Michigan. Just because there’s snow on the ground, doesn’t mean you should hole-up and wait for warmer weather,” he said. “Each season is special. We have the beach in July, and that’s awesome, but what do we have the rest of the time?”
A slight breeze pushed small falling flakes into the woods as the troops began the first round of activities for the day. Two stations were set up to test their knowledge and skills.
The Egg Boil Challenge had the scouts build fires on the ground. Each troop added a paper cup filled with water and an egg inside to the fire.
The scouts had to feed the fires to get the water boiling and eventually cook the egg inside. The water evaporated, leaving the paper cup intact.
The Rope Burning station required them to build a fire on the ground with a flame high enough that it would burn a rope of twine fixed between two posts.
Troop 1155 from White Lake Area is a conjoined troop with a boy’s troop and a girl’s troop. It was the girl’s first time joining the campout at Wilwin.
Scout master for the girl’s troop Rob Mark said becoming a part of the Boy Scouts allows the girls to achieve Eagle Scout rank — which isn’t possible in the Girl Scouts.
Mark was glad that the campout was able to take place. Because of the pandemic, events were canceled for many of the troops.
“It’s nice to be active again,” he said.
For some scouts, it was their first time camping in the snow. There were several inches on the ground Saturday. It was expected to reach below 14 degrees that night.
When asked what she thought of the campout, one girl scout said, “Cold.”
The big event of the day was the sled racing.
The troops were told to make a sled ahead of the campout. The instructions were to make a sled that could carry a person and burn completely.
Assistant Scout Master Jim Fuller made a sled entirely from wood to show the scouts they could make sleds in the field if they needed to.
Troop 1155 from Hart made it’s sled — modeled after a dog-pulled Klondike sled — from cardboard boxes and carpet rolls. The finishing touch was a deer skull mounted on the middle.
Each troop’s sled had a “passanger.” Some were stick people, others were faces drawn on cardboard.
At 4 p.m., the troops lined up on the empty snow-covered field. On one side were the sleds and the scouts who would run first. One the opposite end, the ones who would bring the sled back to the start.
Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Motley Crue’s “Can’t Stop My Heart” and The Beach Boys’ “409” played from speakers balanced in an open car trunk as the scouts geared up to run.
Or rather, geared down, because Fessenden had them take off their coats.
One of the survival tips the scouts learn is that activity while bundled up makes them sweat. Before they can safely warm up again, they need that sweat to dry completely.
On his word, the scouts pulled their sled for the “relay scramble.” Once the first relay team reached their teammates at the other side, they all had to do three laps around their sleds before the others brought the sled back.
They tripped, laughed and got back up again.
Fessenden had them do three heats, each one more chaotic than the last.
Not all the sleds survived.
“I got my foot stuck,” said Mason Phister from Troop 42 in Mesick. “(The sled race) was my favorite part.”
Fessenden said the goal of the campout was not only for the scouts to learn, but also leave knowing how much fun snowy weather can be. Instead of being afraid of the cold, they can embrace it.
“That’s what they are going to remember from this weekend,” he said, speaking about the sled races. “Not that they were cold, but that they did that.”
Not only were troops judged on whether they won the races, but also the creativity and attention detail that went into making their sleds.
On Sunday, the scouts were handed awards based on how they did at the various activities and received the Polar Bear Award.
Scouts earn the Polar Bear patch by spending at least 18 hours in weather 32 degrees or below.
Fessenden said the award is special because not all scouts have the chance to earn it. There are Boy Scout troops all over the world and many never see the weather that is required for the patch.
After exercising during the sled racing, the troops planned to make dinner over their campfires.
Eating heavy foods is important for slowing digestion and maintaining body heat, Fessenden said.
Another of the many lessons the scouts learned during the weekend.
The final events on Saturday were a flag retiring ceremony at twilight and a bonfire when the scouts could burn their sleds.