Culinary students from Ludington, Mason County Central, Hart and Manistee schools must have had a recipe for success heading into the ProStart competition last weekend, placing in two of three categories.
Students in Shannon Mills’ culinary arts and hospitality class, offered through the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, participated in the competition March 4-5 at Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron.
Mills’ students competed in three categories, earning third-place accolades in two: tabletop, which is “like event planning,” and management, which involves creating a plan for a food service business, according to Mills.
For the tabletop competition, Deanna McGhan from Hart, and Austin Benítez, Caius Johns and Colin Edmonson from Manistee had to “come up with a tablescape as well as three menus, taking into consideration a variety of dietary restrictions,” Mills said.
“During their competition they have to set their table, present their table and menus as well as answer critical-thinking questions about their menus, tables and customer service in general,” she added.
Mills said the team’s theme was “Spring on Mackinac Island.”
The management competition was a “huge undertaking,” according to Mills.
That team consisted of Johns, Zoe Ross and Rachael Snowden from MCC, Nathan Biggs from Ludington and Peyton Hansen from Hart. They presented a plan for a food truck with culinary options “made for students by students.”
Students also participated in the nutrition category, which involves cooking a healthy children’s meal. While they didn’t place in that category, Mills said the students’ dish delighted judges.
Mills is thrilled that her students shined in the competition, performing well in a pool that included more than 300 participants, many of whom are more experienced.
“ProStart Culinary programs are really different all over the state,” she said. “Some programs have two-year or even three-year programs. Some have a whole year that just focuses on competition.
“We are set up as a one-year program and only spend about two to three months perfecting our concept and presentation.”
Most of Mills’ students are in their first year of competing, and they’re “learning as they go,” but they excelled regardless.
“This group had really good chemistry and their personalities and work ethic were outstanding,” she said.
Mills said she’s thankful to the National Restaurant Association and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association for supporting and hosting the event, which included a dinner, as well as uniforms, shoes and gift cards for participating students.
Mills is hoping that in the future, her students will place first and get a chance to represent the state of Michigan at a national competition.
She said Lori LeRay, who helped kickstart the CTE culinary arts program, took several students to nationals prior to retiring about five years ago. Mills said she’s grateful that LeRay still acts as a mentor, and she’s hoping to match her predecessor’s success.
Mills said her students enjoyed the competition, and she hopes those who can will opt to return to the culinary arts class in the future.
“I am hoping that some of my students join me for a second year and we can get down to business early next year,” she said. “This is a lot of extra work for instructors and mentors but it is so worth it. Each year is better than the next.”
Mills also hopes the program will help teach kids about the myriad career options that exist in the world of food service.
“The food service industry is amazing and vast beyond your wild imagination,” she said. “We live in such a small area that we hardly ever think of all the opportunities out there. This is a chance for students to see what the industry is about and the opportunities out there.”