PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — About 42 Democratic Party members and officials gathered at Sutton’s Landing Park Friday evening for the Mason County Democratic Party’s annual Corn Roast.
Mason County Democratic Party Chair Ed Miller said they’ve been hosting the corn roast every year since at least 1985. The event is an outdoor get-together that features grilled sweet corn, hotdogs and side dishes, and it’s intended to help the party connect with people.
“It’s to make contact with the working class,” Miller told the Daily News. “We consider ourselves the party of the people, and so we want to bring those workers back together.”
Miller said the turnout for the corn roast this year was good, especially considering 2019 isn’t an election year.
“More people attend and there’s more speakers in an election year,” he said. “This is not an election year, but we want people to know that we are here and we’re not going away — and we’re gearing up for 2020.”
Speakers at the event included Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party; Dana Ferguson, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. 1st Congressional District; and Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola.
