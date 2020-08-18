Local school districts’ plans to reopen for the fall are now in the hands of the state’s Department of Education and Department of Treasury, said West Shore Educational Service District Superintendent Jason Jeffrey.
Jeffrey said compliance with the governor’s plans was in good shape for the upcoming year.
“This is a really fluid situation,” Jeffrey said. “While the plans are a really important part of the upcoming school year, I tip my hat to all of the districts. We worked well together. Actually implementing the plan becomes the critical piece.”
While plans for returning to school have been the focus of districts, the state legislature and governor’s office reached a deal that made some tweaks to what will be expected out of the districts.
“What’s going to happen is that there is going to be more compliance tasks for school districts. That part is not what we had hoped for,” Jeffrey said hours before the state house passed the package of bills that were awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature Monday afternoon. “What we really want to do is focus on two things. We want to focus on learning and teaching and we want to stay focused on the safety for the staff and the children.
“Where there are some things in that legislation that were good, (some of) these additional requirements are just going to potentially take the focus from those other two things. When you have compromise legislation, there’s good and there’s bad in it.”
Jeffrey said the local districts and West Shore ESD have done well in collaborating and working together in the creation of their back-to-school and COVID preparedness plans. As of Monday, 121 hours were spent working together on plans and not including the number of emails and side conversations that took place.
West Shore ESD itself does much work directly with students in two areas, special education and the Career and Technical Education. Jeffrey said the district will be working toward face-to-face instruction for those students in special education.
“Given the nature of our programs, in the vast majority of cases, face-to-face instruction is the best option for young people,” he said. “I say that based on the numbers today (of infections). The metrics with COVID may change.
“In special education, we’ve really tried to work on a very individual basis with our students and parents. Because of the unique needs and magnitude, you’re going to see some different things.”
Students in special education have an Individual Education Plan (IEP), which was required long before the coronavirus came about. Jeffrey said the IEPs, and the work all parties take to craft those plans, is very useful when determining what would work best for students in special education when dealing with the pandemic. Jeffrey said, though, the work may not be as easy as it sounds.
“There are going to be challenges. We will have to double down and work together and understand there will be times when go into a check-and-adjust mode,” Jeffrey said.
What that means is that if something isn’t quite working, the district will make changes to try to support those students as effectively as they can.
For the CTE students, Jeffrey said the ESD has worked well with not only the districts, but also West Shore Community College. The college’s campus is where many of the CTE classes are located.
Jeffrey said that if the COVID infection rate stays near where it is now, face-to-face instruction will be carried out for CTE. For those classes, the in-person, hands-on instruction is critical.
“It’s pretty tough to do a welding program online,” he said. “It’s not the ideal.”
The infection rate, Jeffrey said, is well below five percent in the three county area the district serves — Mason, Oceana and Lake. Should infections climb rapidly, Jeffrey said the ESD would continue to seek and follow the guidances of District Health Department No. 10.
Should the need arise that the kids would not be back in school, programs are being developed to assist with educating the students in CTE. Jeffrey said Interim Director/Principal of CTE and ASM Tech Dale Horowski and Aaron Tarsa, the CTE instructor for construction trades, are leading a statewide group to develop curriculum for that area of study.
“We’re helping our brothers and sisters in Oakland County, and that’s a kind of nice deal,” Jeffrey said. “It says a lot about our people.”