Many Americans suffer from chronic dry eye, but finding the specific care and treatment for the condition can sometimes be more difficult than just visiting any optometrist or ophthalmologist.
“Unfortunately, many patients are not aware that they are not receiving modern dry eye care until they have suffered needlessly for years,” Dr. Jennifer Branning, owner of West Shore Eye Care and the Dry Eye Center of West Michigan said. “It is very difficult to find a doctor who is highly educated and practices modern dry eye care.
“Generally, the doctor must have a keen interest in ocular surface disease and be willing to spend many hours learning and studying on a regular basis in order to stay up to date.
They also need to make an investment in the diagnostic and treatment instrumentation required to have a state of the art dry eye center.”
Branning has been in practice for 38 years, and she took the additional steps needed to become certified in serving patients with dry eyes. Her eye care center is one of the only dry eye certified locations in West Michigan and the only location in the state with certain types of equipment to treat the problem.
“Specific treatments that are not available for miles are IPL, Lipiflow, and now the Tempsure Envi (Petoskey is the next closest IPL to the north),” Branning said. “We actually had the very first OptiLight in the state and have had it for over two years. We are adding a radio frequency device called Tempsure Envie in the coming weeks and will be the only office in Michigan with OptiLight, Lipiflow and Tempsure Envi.
OptiLight is the only device approved by the FDA for meibomian gland dysfunction ocular rosacea. The new device will address meibomian gland dysfunction as well as fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness around the eyes.”
Branning stated that patients can have symptoms of dry eye, but those symptoms can also be similar to other eye conditions, so she recommends patients to be screened for dry eye to confirm exactly what is going on.
“Patients can have symptoms that indicate they may have dry eye, but there are many dry eye mimickers, so it is very important to have specific dry eye testing in order to get the correct diagnosis,” Branning stated. “Patients should start with their annual comprehensive eye health exam. At our office, we do a dry eye/ocular surface disease screening at every annual exam. A comprehensive dry eye consultation takes about an hour and is a medical exam.”
Most insurance companies will cover a dry eye exam, Branning said, but she also noted that each patient’s condition is unique and treatment needs to be tailored to them specifically to receive the best outcomes.
“Many of our dry eye patients see us strictly for dry eye care since they sometimes come from many miles away for their care,” she said. “Dry eye treatment is very individualized and everyone has a unique treatment plan based on the type of dry eye they have and other factors that are unique to them such as surgeries, general’s health issues, autoimmune disorders, environment and occupation. We always have follow up visits to reevaluate symptoms and adjust or to make changes to the treatment plan until our patients are comfortable and able to function again.”
As a member of an international dry eye consulting group, along with world renowned dry eye experts, Branning has hundreds of hours of training and hands-on care to offer patients guidance through their treatments for dry eye.
“I am board certified by the ABO (American Board of Ophthalmology) and less than 8% of optometrists have this additional certification in dry eye care,” Branning said. “Our office was one of 10 offices in the United States selected as a Cooper Vision Best Practice in 2019 and is a certified Dry Eye Center of Excellence. I am a member of the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society as well as the Ocular Surface Society of Michigan and a key opinion leader for Lumenis. I am also a graduate of dry eye boot camp, and I have attended over 400 hours of ocular surface disease training, most recently the Canadian Dry Eye Summit.”
For more information about screening for dry eye, call 231-261-1318 or visit westshoreeyecare.com.