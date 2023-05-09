When Tonya Wilson’s friend Marc Archer and his two 9-year-old twins lost their home in a fire last week, Wilson knew she had to help out in any way she could.
She started a GoFundMe page on the Ludington Cares site to help her friend and his children.
Wilson said the family’s home was a complete loss and they are staying in a motel until they can figure out their next move.
Wilson said she has received many donations of clothing as well as financial contributions for the family.
“People have been so wonderful,” she said. “I have been going, on my way to work and on my way home, picking stuff up from them.”
Wilson, a driver with the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority, received many donations from her co-worker and even some of her regular riders.
“People have been wonderful, even people I don’t know,” she said. “Yesterday I picked up a suitcase with some shirts in it for Marc. My dispatcher Dawn, her brother donated a big box of clothes with a couple of coats.”
Marc and the kids had only the clothes on their backs when they got out of their home, according to Wilson.
Wilson said she just wanted to help Archer through the uncertainty of the unknown. The home is not livable but she said he still owns the property and may be looking for a camper to place on it until his new place can be built.
Wilson said she first met Marc when she moved to the area and the two have been friends ever since.
“My mom was always there for others and I just followed suit,” she said.
Visit the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/f9fd1837.