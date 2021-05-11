HAMLIN TWP. — Jim Albaitis has a passion for old engines and this week while attending an auction in Spring Lake he made a discover that got him excited, an unusual find with local ties.
“It was sitting on the ground,” he said.
The unusual find was a Stearns Light Plant, this one was a 1,500-watt deluxe which was probably manufactured in the early 1920s by Sterns Motor Manufacturing Company in Ludington.
“It still had most of the original detail on both sides and the original brass plate,” he said. “To find that just sitting there I could not believe it. This is a piece of Ludington history.”
Albaitis said back in the 1920s, this was the beginning of lighting rural America.
“They were found on farms basically,” he said. “There wasn’t electricity out there at the time.”
Stearns made these, Delco made these and there were a lot of others who made these at the time.
“To find this and to have that name on it I thought it was important,” he said.
Albaitis who has been collecting engines for many years said you don’t see the Stearns around to often but there are collectors in the area who have them.
“I bought four other engines that day, and in the end, I walked by it, and I said, ‘Holy man look at that, I am going to have to knuckled under and buy it,’” he said.
Albaitis has always enjoyed old engines but since his retirement likes to tinker around because it keeps him active and and outside.