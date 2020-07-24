The Ludington Fire Department responded to 20 calls during this past weekend, something that’s been a growing sign for 2020.
“We were busy,” said Chief Jerry Funk of the Ludington Fire Department.
At that point, the fire department had responded to 66 calls during the month of July. In 2019, the fire department responded to 71 call total during the entire month of July.
Funk said that from Jan. 1 to July 21, the department has had a total of 384 runs, or calls, with the majority of them being medical calls.
“Last year, during the same time period, we had 347 runs.”
Funk said the department was down in runs, mainly priority one medical runs, during the peak of COVID-19 and now that things are beginning to open up again more calls are coming in. Funk said priority one calls include heart attacks and strokes.
“These are serious calls,” he said. “The department does go on lift assists runs but the majority of their runs are for priority one.”
Funk said when the department is notified through dispatch that a patient has symptoms associated with COVID-19 on a priority one run, his firefighters need to take extra precautions like wearing masks and gloves when on those calls.
Hamlin Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said that his department is averaging 15 to 20 more runs each month than in 2019. He said his department is ahead of the number of runs they responded to in 2019 at this point in 2020.
Vandervest said those runs include a variety of calls from medical and accidents to fires and search and rescue.
Vandervest said the past two years the number of runs are up, 2019 was more than in 2018 and so far in 2020 the runs are higher than they were in 2019.
“We are averaging 15 to 20 runs ahead of last year.”
Scottville Fire Chief Dale Larr said his department is experiencing an uptick in the number of runs as well.
Larr said 2019 numbers were high with 370 runs last year.
“The majority of runs for the department are for medical and car accidents,” Larr said. “That has always been the case. We have somewhere between 80-85 percent (of our calls) are medical and accidents.”
Larr said the department has been called out to a few fires this year but the majority of their runs are medical and accidents.