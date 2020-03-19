Local food pantries are changing their practices in light of continuing and increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Lakeshore Food Club announced that it will be closing its doors and taking a few days to transition to a different model of getting food to people in need.
Kate Lietz, the food club’s program coordinator, told the Daily News that, after a brief period of sanitizing and cleaning, food will be provided again on Friday, through drive-up food boxes at the club’s 920 Tinkham Ave. location.
Though people will not be allowed to enter the store, Lietz said the “anyone who’s in need of food” will be served during this period, as opposed to only food club members.
“People will be able to call or fill out a form on our website, letting us know who they are, how many in their family … and we’re going to be handing out boxes of food for as long as we can to as many people as we can,” Lietz said. “We are here to serve people who need food. We ask folks to please come if they need it, and if they don’t, that they leave it for people who do.”
Lietz said the decision to close the food club came as a result of collaborative discussions between board members and staff, as well as the response to the coronavirus outbreak both locally and nationally.
“We’ve seen the seriousness of this ramp up, and our goal is to limit the transmission of the virus in any way we can,” Lietz said. “We’re trying to be proactive and come up with a solution that’s the best good for the most people.
“We don’t want to incite any panic or anything like that, but we are taking the situation very seriously, and many of our members and volunteers are at-risk, and we’re asking them to stay away.”
Lietz said that the food club was already limiting the number of people allowed in the building to comply with mandates and recommendations for enclosed spaces, but she stressed that, given the rapidly changing nature of the situation, it was best to increase the level of caution.
“Since Monday, we have been allowing only three households to shop at a time, but things are changing so quickly that our thought is that we should go to the safest possible model now,” she said.
Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal stated in a press release on Wednesday that the plan is to return to the grocery store model as soon as possible, but for the time being, the pick-up food distribution makes the most sense.
For current food club members, all unused monthly points active as of March 18 will be rolled over for a 30-day period once the food club is back to operating in its normal capacity.
“Boxes will be prepared according to household sizes and filled with a pre-selected variety of items. There will be an option for limited add-ons such as baby items, toiletries packs and cleaning items as long as supplies remain available,” Gronstal stated.
Box pick up appointments will be available between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be picked up at the food club’s main entrance.
The food club is accepting donations of food items and other supplies, such as toiletries, tissue paper and paper towels, and financial contributions can be made online.
For more information, or to schedule a pick-up, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org or call (231) 480-4334.
Lietz said it’s hard to say how long the restrictions on store entry will last, but that the food club will endeavor to keep members and the community at large informed about any changes or developments.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Lietz said. “We’re just going to monitor (the situation) and our ability to keep up with demand and we’ll continue to let people know what’s happening.”
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army’s food pantry is also limiting in-person contact, though services are still available, according to Robin McFarland, a case manager who works at the local center.
“It’s because of the virus, and, while we’re not closing, we are trying to limit contact,” McFarland said. “What we are doing is we are now doing the food pantry by phone. If the person comes in, we’ve got signs on all the windows saying to call our number, and we’ll bring a bag of food out to you or two bags depending on the size of your family,” McFarland said.
The Salvation Army’s food pantry, located at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, is still offering all the same foods it normally does.
McFarland said restrictions on person-to-person contact were implemented on Tuesday, and will continue until the department headquarters in Grand Rapids advises otherwise.
“It’s indefinite,” she said. “They haven’t given us an end date.”
People can call (231) 843-3711 for information about food pantry services, according to McFarland.
