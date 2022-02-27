There was something unusual about a job Mark Rogers had around 2011, installing tile in a downtown furniture store: half of his pay would be coming from Freemasons.
At the time, Rogers had only vague notions that some presidents had been Freemasons. Everything else he knew came from the 2004 film “National Treasure,” where Freemasons leave clues to find an underground hoard of ancient treasure.
When the work was done, he went to collect his pay from the worshipful master, or leader, of the local Freemasons of Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299. His curiosity piqued, Rogers asked how he could get involved in Freemasonry.
The worshipful master responded, “You just have to ask,” Rogers said.
It wasn’t long before Rogers had been whisked to the third degree, or highest level, of Freemasonry, doing in a single day what could take as long as two years. He then spent eight months traveling the Midwest, soaking up all he could of two other branches of the craft, and served for four years as worshipful master of the Ludington lodge.
But there was no treasure at the end of that journey, and no sacrifices or devil worship along the way, either. Getting a little choked up, Rogers, 53, said the masonic teachings instead helped him overcome depression and “think about things in a positive manner.”
“You’re not going to find gold, but you could find another form of treasure,” Rogers said. “The morals and the teachings will hopefully resonate with you.”
A former volunteer for Hospice of Michigan, Rogers also connected with the Freemasons’ community giving: their scholarships for local high schoolers, their donations to needy causes.
That aspect took a back seat when the pandemic forestalled the usual fundraisers, but with the 150th anniversary of their lodge coming up this spring, the local Freemasons are gearing up to get back on the map.
They’ll be ringing in their sesquicentennial with a free, public dinner on April 30 in their lodge on Ludington Avenue, where mysterious paintings hang on the walls, symbolic trinkets are kept behind glass, and yellowed, esoteric books are on the shelves.
In pre-pandemic times, the freemasons raised funds through Swiss steak dinners four times a year. They hope to get back to doing those once the anniversary is out of the way.
The money raised has in the past gone to their three annual $1,000 scholarships to Mason County high schoolers. It’s also been used on one-off donations, like $3,030 for security boots on doors in local schools.
Commemorative checks from these donations hang in the lodge, each one signed by “Hiram Abiff,” the alleged chief architect of King Solomon’s temple and a focal point of masonic storytelling.
Many of Freemasonry’s “secrets” are tied into the stories its members learn as they advance through the three degrees: entered apprentice, fellowcraft and master mason. The stories “teach a brother certain aspects of life that we want to improve,” said Worshipful Master Richard Stahl, a 56-year member of the lodge.
“We try to make men better by teaching them virtues and teaching them how to act,” Stahl said, adding, “We hope to take you and make a better person out of you.”
Senior Warden Bob Butler said the Freemasons “stress temperance, avoiding excess (and) things like gluttony” in an effort “to generally be a good guy. One that works for the community.”
Those teachings are reinforced by the rigorous decorum of their monthly meetings, during which Freemasons speak one at a time, always addressing the worshipful master, then each other.
“I think it brings people upright. It makes them more aware, and believe it or not, it carries from this lodge into your home,” Stahl said.
The bulk of Ludington’s 24 freemasons are more than 60 years old, Rogers said. Many have been masons long enough to have their annual dues waived and may not even spend much time in the area.
That lack of new blood is “not a comforting thought” for Stahl, who said when he was a new Mason, the lodge’s membership used to fill the temple, or meeting room. There used to be as many as 350 Freemasons here, according to Butler.
Only men over 21 can join the Freemasons, and those men must profess a belief in some “supreme being” — any sort of god. Candidates are subject to an “in-home investigation” by three Masons, Stahl said, and their admission into the lodge is conditioned on a vote of the master masons.
Also, Freemason hopefuls have to approach the lodge themselves. They can’t be actively recruited.
“The million dollar question … is how do we attract the younger generation,” Rogers said. “I don’t think you’re going to attract them. You just have to let it (be) known that we’re here, and they have to want to join.”
For the lodge’s youngest member, John Barber, 24, the path to Freemasonry was paved by the Boy Scouts and its honor society, the Order of the Arrow. Those groups left him with a taste for volunteerism, camaraderie and self-development.
“There’s not many places that you can just show up to and have a group to belong to,” Barber said. “It’s a very welcoming group that avoids politics and other drama of the world.”
Barber said Freemasonry gives you “more accountability to yourself” and helps you evaluate whether “the things you’re doing are going to benefit you or not.”
As one of Ludington’s oldest organizations — chartered in 1872, a year before Ludington itself was incorporated — Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 is heading into 2022 with hopes to not only get back into the community, but to keep giving its Masons the brotherhood they’ve come to know.
Stahl said he’s looking at hosting park picnics and open houses to drum up interest and awareness.
In the meantime, the Freemasons are coming out of their two-month “dark period,” where they don’t hold any meetings. Some are working to freshen up the lodge: scrubbing and waxing the floors, updating the aged lights, cleaning out the closets.
For Rogers, who spent part of last Thursday installing those new lights, Freemasonry is what you make of it. You get back what you put in.
“You have to have a little bit of passion. You have to give it a little bit of energy,” Rogers said. “In my opinion, once you do that, everything can snowball into a positive effect.”