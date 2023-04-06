Connor Timinski, a 2015 graduate of Ludington High School, is excited to be back in Ludington working on the renovation and new construction of his former school.
Timinski, a project engineer with Christman Construction, is part of the team working on the secondary school as part of the school bond project.
Timinski has a lot of family still in the area, and he’s excited to be back to the place he calls home.
He said it has been fun catching up with some of his old teachers, especially with his old shop teacher, who jokes that he taught Timinski everything he knows.
“I took multiple classes with him when I went to school here,” Timinski said. “It has been great to see some of the teachers that I had during my career at the school as well as fellow classmates who have come back here to teach.”
On one of his first days back in town, Timinski ran into his former principal Dan Mesyer, who was glad to see a familiar face that he knew he could trust, according to Timinski.
Timinski said his main role with Christman is to collect shop drawings from all of the contractors involved with the secondary complex renovation and new construction. That can range from the types of lights and ductwork to rooftop units and it can all get pretty specific.
“I compile all that information and review it along with architects,” he said. “Pretty much every piece of anything that goes into the building, we have product data on, even items as simple as flooring has a shop drawing showing the way it will be laid out.”
Timinski has been with Christman since 2022. He was part of the team that demolished Franklin Elementary School, and he said that was a bit personal for him because he remembers attending Franklin as a child.
“It was weird seeing my K-2 school being demolished,” he said.
He said every day there is something different going on at the school.
“It can be anything from helping someone work through a potential issue that comes up to scheduling people for tomorrow, next month to three months from now or making sure the air handling units, which take 10 months to get here, are ordered 10 and a half months before we need them.”
Timinski said one perk to working in his hometown is that he takes advantage of his mom’s cooking since he only lives about a half-block away.
“I sneak home for lunch quite often,” he said.
Working on his hometown school has been great for Timinski as it gives him a sense of pride knowing that he is impacting generations of Orioles to come.